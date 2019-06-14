DEAR BELLA: I want to break up with my boyfriend but I don’t want to raise our child alone

Dear Bella,

I have been in an almost two year relationship with my boyfriend and I am now pregnant by him. Recently, on Mother’s Day we got into an argument. We were walking and we passed the significant other of a woman who I know that he had some form of interference with before our relationship. He intimidated me and made me feel that I could not go talk to this man (who I knew before him). I went ahead and talked to the gentleman and he thought that I told him about the affair that he knew that I knew about. (I did not but just wanted to prove a point). As a result he did not tell me Happy mother’s day because he felt that I was wrong for going to talk to the boyfriend and he told that I had exposed him and that he would be in trouble with the gentleman. We got into this huge argument on Mother’s day where he held me under my neck, sent a plate of food that I made for myself outside and walked up to me with spray baygon as if to spray me with it.

We both have children that we made before being together. My issue with him is the way he talks to my child. He generally has a big voice but I constantly feel like he is too rough with my little person who is 4 years old.. The funny thing is he is much calmer with his when his son who is 8 when he is around. I’m not sure if its because he does not really spend time with his son – because his son lives with his mother and my child is with us constantly as we stay together., It has reached to the point where I do not want my child to have any conversation with him or be around him without my supervision as I am afraid that my child might do, or not do, or say something that will result in her getting scolded by him.

At times, I feel like I should end our relationship because ALL my family members have expressed dislike for him mainly because of his attitude towards my child. I did not see it until they recently brought it up to me. It has even gotten to a point where my mom has openly told me to end things with him.

Apart from all of this, I have other personal issues with him in terms of finances. He doesn’t give me any money. I am not saying that I am expecting him to give me money as if he is a bank, (and its not like I need his money because I work and have a good paying job that takes care of me and my child) but all my life I know that at the end of the month a man is supposed to give his significant other some form of money to do things for herself.

With him he does not do that. We pay all bills half – half and that’s it! Any thing the house needs in terms on furniture, kitchen stuff etc. I pay for them. The furniture that we have I am the one who paid for them or is still currently paying for him with no assistance from him. He claims that he is in a financial situation as he has loans to pay off and I need to have patience. It is going on 3 years now that I have been with him and too me I am wasting my time when I could be doing things differently for myself and my child (any maybe with someone else.)

I have thought endlessly about ending the relationship but I do not want to raise my unborn child by myself and I do not want to leave the home that we built together because my finances would not be able to cover the additional expense of running an entire home by myself especially with the bills that I have accumulated throughout our relationship for the home that we built together that are on my name only.

I don’t want to talk to my mom about it because she has already told me to end the relationship even before I was pregnant and I am an introvert so don’t have friends that I feel comfortable with sharing this personal information with.

Any advice?