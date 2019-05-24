DEAR BELLA: I want to have a child, but without a father

Dear Bella,
I am desperate to have a child. I am an independent woman with a good job and I am hitting forty years. I am single by choice, because I feel men are really a waste of time and I hate them. But I feel jealous when I see women with their children and the more, I think about it, the more I want to have a child.
I have been looking into adoption but sometimes these things have many issues. Like the child may want their real parents after a while and you may adopt a child with issues from their parent’s DNA.
Long and short Bella, I want my own child. I have asked a friend of mine to get me pregnant but he says he would want a part to play in the child’s life so I objected. I asked another guy and he looked at me like I was crazy.
The last friend I had, thought I had an agenda by my request.
Bella, I don’t need the baby father to play any part except to just impregnate me. Honestly, I can raise my child on my own.
So maybe you can give me some advice.
Mommy2be
Hello Mommy2be,
Raising a child requires responsibility and even from the way you speak, it doesn’t seem like you understand the concept of being a responsible parent.
Like it or not, children are raised better with two parents involved. One may contest however, that some children, well, many of them raised by single parents, turn out well.
But the whole make-up of life and nature requires both parents.
Now having said that, you seem to be angry at men or a man who may have hurt you. The reason I say this is because of your statement “men are a waste of time and I hate them”.
I agree that some fathers are dead beats and don’t deserve to have children but not every situation is the same.
There are some good responsible fathers who raise their children the best way they can.
I think you should calm down and ensure that you know what you are doing.
Getting a man just to fertilize your egg and give you a child may be one thing but the responsibility and issues that can arise from that can affect, especially, the child.
Think long and hard before you make any impromptu decision about having a baby with a random man. Think of the needs of the child.
Bella
Think about the child first before you think about yourself and what you want. A child is not a toy or a posession but your responsibility for life and at some time that child will ask you who is iis father. What will your answer be.
You are crazy for real! It’s people like you who really don’t need to have kids. First it takes more than just buying stuff to raise a child. Secondly, every child needs at least two parents. You sound like a selfish , selfish woman with a head bigger than your body. Men need to run away from you as far as they can. Go to Gwada or Antigua and get your groove on so you can get pregnant then run away. Oh how the world has changed. You sound as if you like women but just need a baby just for show and tell.
You should have left your cell number…You would have got several calls..Then you would choose..
I would have called too …
Have you considered artificial insemination? Not sure if we have that kind of medical advancement in Dominica but it’s worth looking into. Let people live their lives. I know lots of moms who are married and they wish they were single moms 🤷🏾♀️ just make sure it certainly what you want cause a baby is a whole different vibe than buying a outfit and then you regret your decision. Good luck girl.
It can be done love. Though the ideal would be a child with two parents, there are many single parents who have raised extra ordinary children. So can you. Don’t worry with bella. Ideal isn’t always what society accepts. Do your thing. Just be careful of the man you choose to be the donor because the child will have his DNA. Good luck to you.
Hello Mummy to be.
Look me up on Facebook and when you are ready just message me. I am always open for a good and worthy cause.
check me na, i staying goodwill
615-take the drive
Girl you dont have to ask. Have sex with one of your choice that you know well enough, dont tell him you are pregnant for him. When he see you pregnant he will run away and not ask any questions, when he see you not asking him nothing he will be happy. If you tell them thats what you want its a problem, if they dont know trust me they wont try to find out, not in DA.
What a thing eh, so many women have dead beat baby daddies this one actually want a deadbeat. I blame MEN.
lady you have good head?
I’m up I’m ready when she is