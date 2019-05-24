DEAR BELLA: I want to have a child, but without a father

Dear Bella,

I am desperate to have a child. I am an independent woman with a good job and I am hitting forty years. I am single by choice, because I feel men are really a waste of time and I hate them. But I feel jealous when I see women with their children and the more, I think about it, the more I want to have a child.

I have been looking into adoption but sometimes these things have many issues. Like the child may want their real parents after a while and you may adopt a child with issues from their parent’s DNA.

Long and short Bella, I want my own child. I have asked a friend of mine to get me pregnant but he says he would want a part to play in the child’s life so I objected. I asked another guy and he looked at me like I was crazy.

The last friend I had, thought I had an agenda by my request.

Bella, I don’t need the baby father to play any part except to just impregnate me. Honestly, I can raise my child on my own.

So maybe you can give me some advice.

Mommy2be

Hello Mommy2be,

Raising a child requires responsibility and even from the way you speak, it doesn’t seem like you understand the concept of being a responsible parent.

Like it or not, children are raised better with two parents involved. One may contest however, that some children, well, many of them raised by single parents, turn out well.

But the whole make-up of life and nature requires both parents.

Now having said that, you seem to be angry at men or a man who may have hurt you. The reason I say this is because of your statement “men are a waste of time and I hate them”.

I agree that some fathers are dead beats and don’t deserve to have children but not every situation is the same.

There are some good responsible fathers who raise their children the best way they can.

I think you should calm down and ensure that you know what you are doing.

Getting a man just to fertilize your egg and give you a child may be one thing but the responsibility and issues that can arise from that can affect, especially, the child.

Think long and hard before you make any impromptu decision about having a baby with a random man. Think of the needs of the child.

Bella