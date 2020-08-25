DEAR BELLA: I’m at my wit’s end with my adopted daughter; what should I do?

Bella

I will never ever help young people again. They are a bunch of ungrateful sets of people. Especially some of them in Dominica.

I took this girl to live with me who was from an abusive home. Her mother died and her father never took care of her.

I took her in when she was just about 9 years old. I am a well-respected woman in the Dominican society.

At first, she went to a mixed school that does not have a high academic performance. I spoke with the principal of a well-known’ good, girls’ school and they accepted her.

With help from me, she got a scholarship to attend another very prominent school here. She did well. I tried to raise her well.

She went to church. She was always in her books. And I can say for the better part of the years she was well behaved.

But all of a sudden, she graduated from high school and she turned into this person I never knew. She started walking around the house half-naked and my husband is right there.

It almost appeared as if she was trying to seduce him or something. She is young, 17 now and very attractive, well rounded and so beautiful.

She would wait until I go to bed to go on the couch with underwear and vests and watch television with my husband.

Although she would be sitting on another chair, the vibes just don’t look or feel good.

When I asked my husband to speak with her, he said things like “you know them young people” or “I doesn’t study the child honey”.

I feel disrespected in my home. Now she would go out and stay very late and because I don’t really drive at nights because of a slight case of glaucoma, my husband would be the one to pick her up sometimes all after 11 and 12 at nights.

And even if she would be just in town with friends as she claimed, he would take sooooo long before he returns home.

When I asked him why he took an hour to return home just from Roseau he would say “oh he couldn’t find her”.

Bella, some stupidness going on and I need to find out. The child clearly has no respect for me.

I am worried that if I kick her out then she would become like these derelicts on the public street. And because I am her adopted parent, it would look bad on my part.

Maybe I should return her to the Welfare Department where I found her. What do you think?

Worried Wife

Clearly, your adopted daughter is on the wrong path and she is being aided and abetted by your husband.

You need to set rules in your house that she must adhere to. A mature teenager walking around naked in your house is not acceptable.

You didn’t indicate whether you had spoken to her about it but based on your husband’s response, he clearly is not the least bit offended by her indecent exposure on the couch late at night.

It also seems to me that you are allowing this teenage girl to do as she pleases in your home.

It appears that to be comfortable with her late-night social events to the point where your husband leaves home to go and pick her up.

There has to be a line drawn at some point. And this point is NOW, because from all indications, this thing is heading out of control.

If this child that you invested your time, money and effort into all these years cannot respect you then she needs to leave using the same door that she entered.

You need to speak with your husband too. Something is just not feeling right about his relationship with this teenage girl. You must remember that she is not his biological daughter, nor yours.

You can speak to the welfare association about your rights where this matter is concerned.

A situation like that can turn ugly and you could end up losing your marriage or suffering from a broken home, just because you tried to do good.

Sometimes the goodness of our hearts can land us in difficult situations. Be of good courage. Go talk to the Welfare Department. Explore your options and decide which is best for you.

All the best

Bella