DEAR BELLA: I’m in love with a poisonous woman; what’s the antidote?

Bella,

I am in love with a girl and based on the things I am now finding out that girl is poison.

The only thing is that she has already infected me and there seems to be no cure.

I met her through a friend who works at the bank. Well I am beginning to think her friend looked at my savings and tried to hook us up because that woman was in serious debt.

Anyway, I cleared all her debt once we got together. Let’s say we fell in love.

Bella, after Maria, I decided to have her move in because her home was compromised and I paid to have her house repaired.

She decided it might be best to rent her place since many people were out of a proper home. So she stayed with me and rented her home.

I can attest to the fact that at first she was helpful, clean and she took care of my home.

But now, she is making some weird demands that got me thinking whether she is for real.

She asked me to help her further her studies. I told her well, let’s get married and she refused. Then she is asking for money to go on a cruise but I won’t be coming.

She said she needs a break from Dominica. I told her only if I am part of the cruise.

Since that time, everything she used to do, she does it no more. She don’t cook, wash, clean – nothing.

In fact, she hired a help behind my back. Some Haitian girl and I am paying the girl while she sits and does nothing.

I can’t ask her to leave, because she has a three year contract with the people to whom she rents which doesn’t end in another year.

But I can’t manage her anymore. She would stay on the phone for hours at nights talking to men and I am right there.

She goes out and stays until 5 a.m. She has no respect for me.

What should I do?

Venom.

Venom,

It seems you were stung by a deadly scorpion and it has somehow poisoned you indeed. But be of good courage because it doesn’t have to kill you.

It is quite obvious that this woman is sticking around for the money and be thankful that you are finding out before you went blindly into marrying her.

Her rejection of your marriage offer was a blessing and the only one you should be feeling sorry for is her and not you.

I understand you may not want to ask her to leave because you were part of the process of having her lease her home.

But listen. This is your house and it is your prerogative to demand respect and peace in it.

You need to let her know the terms under which she can remain there, or have her leave the house. It is simple as that.

When she entered the house, she came in as your partner and now, she no longer holds that status, so it’s okay for her to leave, especially because of this gross disrespect that she is showing to you.

Be a man about the situation. Get that woman out of your house and out of your life.

I think you have done enough for her.

Best,

Bella