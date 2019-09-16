DEAR BELLA: I’ve given my husband my youth, my life; now, I’m losing him

Bella,

I have a serious situation. I’m beginning to think nobody more wicked than men.

I have three children with my husband. Bella since I’m in high school I know the man. Gave him my innocence.

My youth. My entire life. He is a bit older than me but our love was strong. Eventually we got married.

Now after I spent all my years with him. As if I no longer his type. As if I old. Sometimes after taking care of children you get and feel old.

Maybe I need to dress up more or fix my hair often and do my nails. Maybe draw my eyebrows and whatever.

But any way I look today is because of taking care of him and the children.

Now he has a young woman involved with and I am jealous. I am very jealous actually. Simply because she looks better than me.

Dresses better than me and my husband gives her more attention than me.

What should I do Bella? I don’t want to lose my husband over another woman but the way I see it, it’s already heading down the drain.

He hardly takes me out but he’s always out. I think he’s more into her than me.

What do you think I should do?

Unpretty

Hello unpretty,

It is quite the norm these days for housewives to get comfortable and look a little tired but you should never forget to take care of yourself.

I am sure when you met your husband and up all were getting to know each other you wore your best Sunday dress.

Some people may say well if a man loves you then appearance shouldnt matter. Those who says that may be correct but it is probably not about love but really the spark and excitement that once exists.

Unpretty, get your groove back. Be innovative. Keep your marriage alive. Fix yourself up if you feel undone. Get a new hairstyle, a new outfit. Plan a romantic evening with your husband.

Let him see that you are still the woman he married and once loved to be out with.

Maybe you can use the time to politely talk about your feelings to him. If you address the matter in a contentious way then it can be a turn off.

Sometimes little changes go a long way in fixing what we consider huge problems.

Best Bella