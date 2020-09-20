DEAR BELLA: I’ve set a bad example for my daughter; now I want her to change

Bella,

My daughter is a pathological liar. The child is 16 and she lies like she breathes. She lies for everything and anything. No one asks her a question and she just makes up a lie.

She lies about going out with people who don’t exist until I found out that she’s involved with a young boy who does drugs.

Bella, I haven’t always been the best parent. I was involved in a relationship with a man who did drugs too.

My daughter and I had the best life. The best things. She was old enough to understand what was going on.

When I noticed this well-known drug dealer starting to give my child stuff (she was 14 at the time) and was getting too cozy with her, I realized I needed to end it.

He didn’t take the break up as nothing because he had his other women in line waiting.

Long and short Bella, I decided to change my life around but my child is continuing with the same pattern.

Her boy friends are gangsters – tattoo wearing, chain hanging low, earrings… just like the men she saw around me.

I am blaming myself. What should I do?

Regrets

Hello Regrets,

Indeed, your daughter may be a shadow type of you. The same way she saw you behave is the same way she wants to behave.

This is why as parents, we have to watch our every move because children copy their parents.

Having said this, you may want to have a heart to heart talk with your daughter.

Ask her to spill her concerns to you. Ask her if there’s anything she wants to discuss with you. Let her put in on paper if she’s scared to speak in person.

Sometimes teenagers are better at penning their thoughts.

You can also include a counselor in the equation if you find your technique isn’t working.

Parents, well, humans-we all make mistakes that have been known to affect others severely.

It is a good thing that you decided to change your life around. Now the struggle is trying to get your teenage girl to take steps to do the same.

Best Bella