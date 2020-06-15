DEAR BELLA: Marriage turned my wife into a monster! What can I do?

Bella,

I feel like I married the wrong woman. When I met her, she was sweet. She cooked the best food. She tried hard to impress me. She dressed well.

She was always willing to do anything, go anywhere and she treated my son with love and respect. As soon as we got married, she turned into this monster.

She cooks whenever she wants, she roughs up my son and it’s as if she’s not in love with me anymore. We hardly do things grownups do.

I try to speak with her but she insists she is alright. We both work hard. I pay the mortgage because she met me with my home.

I don’t ask her to do much. She would use her money however she wants. She has all she needs. She just seems distant and constantly on her phone.

Can you suggest what I can do? I don’t want a divorce. I want to be able to love my life.

Worried Husband

Dear Worried Husband

When women behave like that, most times it’s because there’s a problem. If you claim that she turned into a “monster” after marriage then that indicates indeed there is an issue that has not been dealt with.

The only person that can tell you what the problem is, is your wife. If after you have searched yourself and concluded that you’ve not done anything to change her attitude, then you should try addressing it again.

If you have a mutual friend you can trust, then perhaps that persons can be a mediator. What about your in-laws? Church leader?

If you allow this matter to go unresolved, then things can indeed get worse.

Approach her again. Let her know how you see things. Maybe this time she may open up.

Best,

Bella