DEAR BELLA: My grandad makes sexual passes at me

Bella, how do I convince my family to get my grandad tested? Having shared my feelings, I still feel suppressed. I am a grown woman, my opinion should matter.

I feel like my family has taken the wrong approach to the situation. He should be tested or admitted to a home, he could do the same thing to other visitors. What would they do then?

My grandad has made sexual passes at me on several occasions. I kept the “incidents” a secret for a while but my suppressed emotions started to have an affect on me so I told my mother. Big mistake! The story came back to me. Instead of being sympathetic, surprisingly my family made it out like it was my fault and told me I need to cover up more! My grandad is 75, so its possible he has dementia but he has not been diagnosed.

It is obvious that your family does not believe that your grand father needs medical attention.

Perhaps it’s because he really doesn’t. What if he is quite aware of what he’s doing? What if he has done it to them as well?

To not act surprised at such a revelation borders on custom. So it means they may be aware that the 75 year old man has these tendencies.

You are a grown woman and my advice to you is unless your grandfather lives with you, then you should try and avoid him as much as possible.

If he does live with you then you may intervene in the matter by probably having a medical professional visit the house and have him properly diagnosed.

If they find that he is in fact in his right mind and not suffering from dementia, then you know what this means.

It means you are sharing the same roof with a perverted old man and one of you would have to live the house.

Sometimes that’s just the way it goes.

Bella