DEAR BELLA: My neighbor’s evil beliefs are affecting me but I’m afraid to confront her

Bella,

I know this column is usually preferred for matters of the heart and the lovey-dovey stuff but what I want advice on is something worth giving a spot and a listen.

I live in the countryside and I have this neighbor who believes so much in evil that she can’t see the good in any situation.

Every morning early, she would begin her ritual baths in front the yard, dashing funny smelling water, stinking up the whole place. At noon is the same and at nights it’s even worse.

I went to speak to her about it because I am asthmatic and can’t take in these smells. She said she has to protect the area because ‘Soucouyan’ is in the place.

Ok, but our homes are very close together. This means that it’s affecting me too. Her children used to come over to my yard and they stopped. She asked them to stay inside, don’t go and eat anywhere, don’t walk without shoes. Bella, these children don’t even have a life.

The woman is clearly deranged and I want to speak to social welfare so they can check the children out and I want solid waste to come and speak to her about the stench.

Only problem is that it may cause a rift between us neighbors and I don’t want any trouble. I don’t want her to cast one of them spells on me.

Should I politely speak with her again or just suck it up and remain quiet or bite the bullet and report her?

Wondering

Hello Wondering,

Well, start by trying to converse with her again. Since you actually have to continue to live next door to your neighbor and see her every day, jumping into a legal dispute when you do not really need to can cause additional strife and issues.

If you start out aggressively or even with a legal stance, you may end up causing more strife and discomfort than the initial issue created in the first place.

If the kind conversation doesn’t work then perhaps you may have to resort to the authorities to help. The Department of Land and Housing may be able to talk to her about boundaries.

Usually, people with these mindsets are not easily placated. About the children, I don’t think keeping them inside the house is illegal, hence your case against her may be weak.

Start with a conversation again then take it a notch up after that.

I intentionally did not respond to your fears about casting a spell on you.

Bella