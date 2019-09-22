DEAR BELLA: My sister’s gossiping ways are driving me nuts

My sister is a gossip and I keep telling her that her mouth will land her straight to hell.

She gossips on everybody: neighbors, family, friends, even her children.

I am convinced that she talks in her sleep. I hate visiting her. I want a sister that can have good conversations with me: about life, love. Plans. The future. But when i come to her house she is always in a roro.

If its not something on Facebook is something on WhatsApp or she’s on the phone talking about who took this persons man and who owe courts and cannot pay.

Bella, she’s my only sister and we are grown women. I honestly want to go to my sister’s house like a normal person and have a nice lunch with her.

The last time I went by her, we get getting interrupted every second my phone calls. All of them seem to be about another persons business.

Her husband hardly stays in the house because she always have women there laughing loud and gossiping. Her children are on the streets behaving just like her.

I told her she needs to stop gossiping because it’s not healthy but she doesn’t want to listen.

Her name is always in a twalala and always in a saysay. Bella, sometimes I don’t even want people to know she is my sister. Yet at other times I feel sorry.

How do I help my sister change before she let her tongue destroy her?

Concerned

Hello Concerned,

It is a sad truth but you may try without any success, to end your sister’s gossiping traits. And you need to begin to accept that.

A person will change but only if they want to. It is quite obvious that your sister has no intention of changing her blabbering ways. Gossip is probably sweet to her mouth but like you said, it will destroy her.

You cannot allow your sister to drag you down a sad spiral. I know you want a sister who you can relate to in a mature way but in this case, you can’t. At least, not for the time being.

So I advise you to stay far from the nest that has your sister entangled.

It’s better to live alone on a rooftop than to be in a house with a quarrelsome person. Be wise.

Bella

Bella,