DEAR BELLA: Ready to die for my ghetto man

Bella,

I’m in love with this boy and I feel like I am ready to give my life up for him because my parents doesn’t want us to be together.

I am 17 and they somehow feel like he is too low for me.

Just because he hangs out in the ghetto all day and smoke a little herb, they think he is bad but he really isn’t.

He’s a sweet guy who loves me; hugs me; makes me feel special. Plus, he gives me money all the time.

My mother and father says I have to chose between him and them. I chose him. Now that I have made my decision they want me out of the house.

But I have no where to go because the boy in question lives in a downstairs of his mother house with two other guys. Matter of fact when I come there they usually have to go so me and bae can spend time alone.

I told my parents last night I will kill myself if I cannot have the guy and my father say make sure I die when I attempt to because he is not fascinated by attempted suicide.

Bella what kind of father is that? Anyway, so I giving my parents the end of the month to accept my boyfriend or accept my death.

Romeo and Juliette

Hello Dear,

Your rebellion will only land you in trouble and disaster is already knocking on your door.

I’m not going to water down my response because based on your tone and use of words, you are quite aware of your actions and very intelligent.

If you wanted to kill yourself you wouldn’t be writing to Bella. I think you are just trying to throw a pity party, hoping your parents would be threatened by your suicide claims and allow your ghetto man to be in your life.

I believe your parents want what is best for you. Sitting in the ghetto all day smoking herb, isn’t quite the picture your parents have in mind of a partner for you and you must understand that.

But at the end of the day, the decision is yours to make.

Your parents gave you an ultimatum: leave the ghetto man or leave their house. You decided to add the suicide note to the matter. So now you have three choices. Choose one.

And for your sake, I hope you choose to stay at home.

Bella