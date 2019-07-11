DEAR BELLA: Woman who wants own child without a father, gets an offer

When Dominica News Online published the letter to Bella several weeks ago about a woman wanting her own biological child but without a father, it caught the attention of thousands of readers. When Dominica News Online published the letter to Bella several weeks ago about a woman wanting her own biological child but without a father, it caught the attention of thousands of readers.

What we didn’t know is that someone would actually seriously volunteer to be that person.

Well since publication, there is someone who remains adamant that he wants to be the man to impregnate that woman.

At first, we, at DNO, thought he was just joking. However, the constant contact on social media and WhatsApp convinced us that he is in fact, serious.

In a recent message sent to DNO, he reiterates, “this is something i said that I can do to help someone conceive & have a Child if a woman would ask me to.”

The man, who did not give us his name, said that person must be able to take care of the child financially and he will not have anything to do with the matter once the mother is alive.

However, he said if the mother dies, he would want to take responsibility for his child.

He is also requesting to have blood tests done to ensure they are both in good health.

Admin: As a rule, we do not publish the identities of contributors to Dear Bella. However, if the young lady who wrote the letter still feels the same way and she contacts us again, we will facilitate contact between her and the man who’s made the offer.