DEF concerned about TVET and vending in Roseau

President of the Dominica Employers Federation (DEF) Achille Joseph has raised concerns about what he says is the non-functioning Technical Vocational Educational and Training Council (TVET) in Dominica.

Joseph told a pre-budget discussion at Fort Young Hotel hosted by the Dominica Business Forum that the non functioning of TVET is impacting the business community.

“We have the issue of the Technical Vocational and Education program in Dominica which has been lacking tremendously which has been championed by BCAD [the Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica] and we can not move forward in rolling out more technical competences as well as the CVQs because the TVET Council in Dominica basically does not function and for us to have our CVQs in Dominica, the council must vet the CVQs accessors as well as the institution doing the training,” he stated.

He explained that if BTC wants to train people to write the CVQs, BTC can not do that until they are vetted by the TVET council.

“The TVET council, I don’t know if it has a spirit or a bad ghost but it has not been functioning and if there is a TVET council appointed for the 2019 period I can tell you it does not meet; it does not function and as a result, the business community can not have people certified for their technical competences,” Joseph explained.

Joseph added that the issue of vending in Roseau is a matter of concern.

“Another issue that the private sector has been grappling with and I use the word grappling, because it’s been a long time; that has to do with two major issues in the city of Roseau. The vendors who by law, selling fresh produce are supposed to be in the confines of the Roseau market by law, are all over the place on the side walks in Roseau, especially right in front of retail operations, retailing products at prices that compete directly with the retail operations,” the DEF official stated.

He said they [DEF] have had meetings with DEXIA and DEXIA has admitted its role in confining these people to the Roseau market but that is proving very difficult.