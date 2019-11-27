DEXIA- “Come Buy at Strictly Local”

The Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) is encouraging shoppers to support local during the holiday season and invites all to seek out their gifts and other needs at the 2nd annual Strictly Local Christmas Village shopping bazaar taking place at the Roseau Market from Wednesday 18 December to Friday 20 December 2019.

Event Committee Chairperson and Head of DEXIA’s Export Promotion and Development Department, J. Lloyd Pascal states, “We want to impress on members of the public, that this is not an expo to just sample goodies. While there will be sampling, participants are primarily using this as an avenue to sell their products and services.”

“It’s a great exchange, quality products at affordable prices and all locally made,” added Mr. Pascal.

The event, spearheaded by DEXIA in collaboration with the Dominica Arts and Craft Producers Association (DACPA), the Dominica Health and Wellness Association (DHWA), the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) and the Waitukubuli Artist Association (WAA) also aims to increase public awareness of local businesses and their products, as well as foster networking among members of the various associations.

“It’s been a great experience working with the members of the various organizations to put this event together, says Artist Margaux LaRocque of WAA who each year, plays a key role in decorating the venue and who will also have art on sale at SLCV volume 2.

The organizers are spearheading some new activities in this year’s event including an opening parade through the streets of Roseau and ending at the Roseau Market. There will also be a kids’ creative workspace where budding entrepreneurs will partake in upcycling projects to convert items for new uses such as pet beds from tyres, rugs from scraps of material and designing paper cards from old newspapers. There will also be face painting for young shoppers.

As was done last year, there will be special entertainment on all three days. On Wednesday there will be a poetry and prose segment spearheaded by members of WAA. Music will be the focus on Thursday with live performances from local musicians and students of the Pierre Charles Secondary School. On the final day, Friday, December 20, models will rip the runway in outfits and accessories from vendors at the event. This final event is managed by Ruth Augustine of Dominica’s Next Super Model.

Patrons can find literature from local writers, gift certificates for services such as massages, an array of food items produced from local ingredients with a special focus on Cassava by Sister Nats, punches, bath and body products, candles, jewelry, plants, paintings and many more items on sale at this year’s event. They can also enter into a raffle to win a basket of goodies from participants.

A special prize will be awarded to the vendor with the best presentation (décor, creative). Last year’s winner was Ms. Dafrica Thomas of Nature’s Caress.

The parade carded on the 18th of December starts at 9 am at the Botanic gardens. The bazaar opens from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on all three days.