DFA donates $83,000 for further development of Windsor Park stadium

As Dominica steps up its preparations for its third World Cup qualifier in June at Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS), the Dominica Football Association (DFA) has presented a cheque of $83,000.00 for the further development and enhancement of the sports facility which was destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

The WPSS has been out of commission for the hosting of international matches since then and Dominica was forced to play its home game against Panama in the Dominican Republic.

Speaking at the cheque-handing over ceremony at the Football House in Bath Estate earlier this week, President of the DFA, Glen Etienne, stated that the DFA is implementing its mandate to take football forward, seriously and with “bold leadership and ambitious targets” to build on the progress of their past years.

“We are indeed thankful for the support of our many stakeholders. Our vision remains to bring the game to the length and breadth of this nation since we cannot do it alone,” he said.

According to Etienne important for them, are the extraordinary investments that they have made in the improving of playing fields in this country. “A considerable amount of money has been spent on the field rehabilitation because we understand the importance of proper facilities and development,” he stated.

Etienne said notwithstanding the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria and the country’s continuing recovery from its impact, the DFA continues to strive to improve sports facilities and he was “thrilled” to make the $83, 000.00 donation for the development of the stadium on behalf of the association.

He said that there is need to further improve the few playing fields in Dominica that are of good quality.

Meantime, the Manager of the WPSS, Garford Joseph, in accepting the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Sports, extended his profound gratitude for the gesture calling it “timely” because of the ongoing rehabilitation work at the stadium.

Joseph disclosed that effective May 16, 2021, the WPSS will be fully opened to the Men National Football team who will be playing their third World Cup qualifying game in June at the stadium.

“As it relates to the World Cup qualifier in June, this contribution will help tremendously to get the grounds in shape and I now extend an invitation through the DFA, that from May 16, you have full access to the grounds, morning, noon, and night full access and I look forward to accommodating the team,” Joseph stated.

The works at the stadium are being undertaken by Home & Garden Solutions under the management of Julian Elwin.