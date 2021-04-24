DFA donates $83,000 for further development of Windsor Park stadium

As Dominica steps up its preparations for its third World Cup qualifier in June at Windsor Park Sports Stadium (WPSS), the Dominica Football Association (DFA) has presented a cheque of $83,000.00 for the further development and enhancement of the sports facility which was destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.
The WPSS has been out of commission for the hosting of international matches since then and Dominica was forced to play its home game against Panama in the Dominican Republic.
Speaking at the cheque-handing over ceremony at the Football House in Bath Estate earlier this week, President of the DFA, Glen Etienne, stated that the DFA is implementing its mandate to take football forward, seriously and with “bold leadership and ambitious targets” to build on the progress of their past years.
“We are indeed thankful for the support of our many stakeholders. Our vision remains to bring the game to the length and breadth of this nation since we cannot do it alone,” he said.
According to Etienne important for them, are the extraordinary investments that they have made in the improving of playing fields in this country. “A considerable amount of money has been spent on the field rehabilitation because we understand the importance of proper facilities and development,” he stated.
Etienne said notwithstanding the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria and the country’s continuing recovery from its impact, the DFA continues to strive to improve sports facilities and he was “thrilled” to make the $83, 000.00 donation for the development of the stadium on behalf of the association.
He said that there is need to further improve the few playing fields in Dominica that are of good quality.
Meantime, the Manager of the WPSS, Garford Joseph, in accepting the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Sports, extended his profound gratitude for the gesture calling it “timely” because of the ongoing rehabilitation work at the stadium.
Joseph disclosed that effective May 16, 2021, the WPSS will be fully opened to the Men National Football team who will be playing their third World Cup qualifying game in June at the stadium.
“As it relates to the World Cup qualifier in June, this contribution will help tremendously to get the grounds in shape and I now extend an invitation through the DFA, that from May 16, you have full access to the grounds, morning, noon, and night full access and I look forward to accommodating the team,” Joseph stated.
The works at the stadium are being undertaken by Home & Garden Solutions under the management of Julian Elwin.
laughable. This is to try to improve the state of Dominican football in 2021 after the loss in the world cup qualifiers. ONLY NOW IN 2021. So we have a government who continues to boast of having access to the most money when it suits them (usually around elections time) but always crying brokes when its time to actually put OUR money to the benefit of the nation. They can give st vincent 1 million, but cannot give Dominican football EC$500,000. Gafford self more wicked, why he doesnt approach his friends in the DLP to ensure the windsor park is up to par. OR is only when it have International cricket they like to scramble and do mediocrity because there isnt enough time. Again, is who we have at the heads of these institutions. Jokers. They know all the processes, they have all the stats, but yet our facilities look like crap. We have no standards here. anything goes. We can travel and take all our selfies, then come back home and accept nonsense.
This is a drop in the ocean compared to the annual maintenance cost of the stadium.
Soon after the stadium was completed and before the hurricane, a report stated that annual maintenance costs for the stadium will fall between 7% and 10% of its total cost. Given that the construction cost of stadium was EC$60,000,000, this amounts to between 4 million dollars to 6 million dollars annually!
Out of all of God’s creatures, white elephants are certainly the most expensive.
Glen are you sure you are not violating FIFA and CONCACAF rules and policies rules about how their funding are spent? I hope you got permission from them because not DFA can be a lot of trouble. I have never heard anywhere where a country FA gives money to government to fix a stadium which is not even exclusively the FA’s own. Who and where is the Minister of Sports anyway? Atone time it was Justina Charles who did not anything about Sports and did not nothing now the lady Ms. Paul is not better than Ms. Charles. Glen I hope you did not put yourself and DFA in trouble for the sake of Dominica Football.
Great gesture by the DFA to give sports, particularly football, the recognition and prominence that it deserves.
The male National Football Team was impressive in their last outing. If these games played in Dominica with the support of the local crowd, the familiarity of the playing field, I’m confident that the boys would have performed even better.
There is an overwhelming ineed for many more and much better sporting facilities in Dominica. The other independent neighboring islands are light years ahead. Why does Dominica have to be at the bottom in so many things? The country needs new, serious, energetic, visionary leadership so that every man, woman and child can realize their God-given potential. We need to step up off the bottom rung of the ladder. Only astute leadership can change the present downward trajectory of the country.
Misplaced priority.
WHAT!!!!
Isnt the Windsor Park Sports Facility owned by the government? So why is the DFA doing this? Is this in accordance with FIFA’s guidelines? I’m just asking. To me that’s putting the cart before the horse. With all the money being squandered on island, it’s really a crying shame that no attention is paid to sporting facilities. In fact the government is putting buildings on playing fields.
So many proper facilities in the other islands, but liar in chief, Skerrit, blabbers that Dominica is doing better than all other countries worldwide in everything. From 2004 his ministers of sports have abandoned all sporting facilities. All the ministers of sports have been square pegs in round holes.
But many of the footballers like it so. Just give them a few $$$$$..They are all purchased. Jamaica is littered with synthetic tracks, playing fields, etc. All the other islands are very well served too, but according to Austrie “””We are last in everything”””.
What a…