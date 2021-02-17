DFA encourages We United Football Club to seek training for coaches

President of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Glen Etienne has encouraged players of the WE United Football Club to consider seeking avenues for coach training.

“An important goal for the club to consider is to seek avenues for coach training,” he said. “There is no growth in your game without qualified coaches to drive that growth,” Etienne told members of the Castle Bruce-based club at their prize giving ceremony recently.

The DFA president said he firmly believes that their performance will improve considerably once the club has its own trained coaches.

He said the DFA, through the coach education department, will host a CONCACAF-D license course and a C-license course this year.

“Your club should already begin to identify committed and willing persons to attend,” Etienne advised.

He said one of the contributing factors to the level of football seen on the island today, is the inadequate amount of time spent by the clubs in preparing for competition.

“Your club should guide itself against such practices,” Etienne advised, pointing out that a mentally, physically and tactically prepared club “is a club to contend with.”

The DFA official appealed to We United to spend time on the field to perfect their craft.

“There is no success in the absence of consistent hard work,” he stated. “Training regularly is the key for an improved performance and exceptional confidence among the players.”

He told the club that the players who now in camp with the senior national team, “are your heroes and are serving our nation as they prepare for the world cup qualifiers.”

“There is room for many others to aspire to greatness…,” Etienne noted. “You have started on a good note and if you can sustain this drive then you will be in the driver’s seat really soon, contending for one of our esteemed championships.”