DFA football resumes after suspension due to COVID-19

The Premier Division of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) league kicked off in grand style over the weekend with three matches at the Windsor Park Stadium, after it was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Petro Carib Pointe Michel easily walked over Happi Bath Estate with a 3-0 win.

Perry Charles opened the scoring for Pointe Michel in the 15th minute of play when he converted a header from close range.

Pointe Michel further seized the advantage 16 minutes later when Burt Casimir placed the ball firmly in the corner, giving the Bath Estate goal-keeper, Owen Oscar, no chance to take a two-nil advantage heading into the interval. Jante Casimir put the game beyond the reach of Bath Estate when he made it three-nil five minutes after the resumption of the second half.

In the first match of a doubleheader on Sunday, Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers FC notched up its second win of the season with a 2-1 win over bottom of the table Exodus FC. Dillon Augustine and Michael Hector converted one goal each for the winners. Linson Luke scored the lone goal for Exodus FC. The defeat has left Exodus FC without a win after eight outings.

In the second encounter of the afternoon, former champions, Central Cooperative Credit Union LTD Dublanc FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over the fast improving East Central FC. National player, Travist Joseph opened the scoring for the former champions in the 40th minute of play to give his club a one-nil advantage at half time. McKonney Royer made it two-nil midway through the second half. With ten minutes left in the encounter, Trai Douglas pulled one back for East Central creating some excitement in the encounter but there was to be no upset as Dublanc kept their cool to seal a 2-1 victory.

More pics from Saturday’s matches. Photo credit: Cecil Clarke