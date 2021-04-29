DFA gets player insurance policy for its footballers who get injured

The Dominica Football Association (DFA) has partnered with Nagico Insurance and signed a Player Insurance Injured Policy which will benefit all players under the auspices of the DFA.

The EC$119,000.00 medical insurance policy will provide coverage for football players who get injured while playing football and while engaged in other football-related activities.

At the signing ceremony, a down payment cheque of EC$69,973.00 was presented to Heston Charles, a representative of Nagico Insurance.

Charles expressed his gratitude on behalf of Nagico that both parties were able to arrive at a mutual package that will benefit the players.

In his presentation, President of the DFA Glen Etienne stated that it has always been the aim of the Dominica Football Association to improve the administration of the sport of football and, importantly, elevate the standard of the leagues in all respects.

“We have sought ways to lift the quality of play and standard of our football to one comparable with our counterparts in the region. As we continue to attend to the concerns of our clubs, players, and fans, one very important concern has always been the acquisition of insurance for the players,” Etienne said.

“Football is a contact sport and we have seen many injuries sustained through the game…with the aggression and hard work encouraged, there is no doubt that we run the risk of serious injuries on our players. We are aware of the cost associated to assist our injured players. Hence, we have always supported players who got injured during the game and also those who have represented the country. So the welfare of our players has always been our priority and will continue to be so,” the DFA president added.

“It is in this regard, that we have negotiated a great deal with one of the insurance companies on the island. A deal that will cover every player from youth to adult involved in our programmes,” Etienne explained. “This deal is designed to protect our clubs financially should their player suffer injury. Our footballers will therefore be covered during their involvement in football activities from training to games locally and while representing the island overseas.”

He expressed the joy, that “no longer, should there be headaches about treatment for our injured players. No longer will you have to go from door to door seeking support for help.”

According to Etienne, the DFA will continue to ensure that its football players are well taken care of as they serve and give of their time, talent, and expertise in building a football community that is safe, secure and growing.

He said that 2021 so far, has been a remarkable year for the football fraternity and although uncertain times are ahead they are motivated to use football as a vehicle for national growth and development – a vehicle, he said he is sure will improve the lives of many and give hope to the hopeless allowing the young to aspire to greatness.