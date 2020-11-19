DFP not concerned about Parry Bellot’s defamation suit

The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) does not appear to be bothered by a defamation suit that may be brewing against two top party officials.
Former Press Secretary in the Dame Eugenia Charles Administration Parry Bellot said on Wednesday, that he is thinking of taking the leader of the DFP, Kent Vital and President Johnson Boston, to court over a statement made three months ago.
“I called into the Freedom Party program to criticize the party because I thought that in the last few months before the elections, they had gone over the top with their criticism of the Dominica Labor Party (DLP) Government and saying things that they knew was not the fact, trying to degrade the government,” Bellot stated. “They were saying all kinds of things about Mr. Skerrit and I was very disappointed with that kind of approach and it looked to me that they had almost joined the UWP in fighting the government.”
According to Bellot, former leader Eugenia Charles, has always been an advocate of the DFP working with the DLP, which the new leadership has not been doing.
He noted that after expressing his grievance with the party, several listeners called in disagreeing strongly with what he had stated. However, he was most disappointed, he stated, with the party officials who he claims joined in the verbal abuse.
“They started accusing me of not being an honest person. They stated I was a bourgeoisie and I don’t care for poor people and, really attacking me.”
He admitted that Boston attempted to redirect the discussion, however, Vital interjected and stated “there’s one thing I want to say. Mr. Bellot because I know you’re listening. I want to ask you, is it not true that Mr. Skerrit is giving you $3500 every month to do his propaganda?”
Bellot said he immediately attempted to call back, but was hung up on, and says such act was “mischievous. Since then people have been saying I’m singing for my supper, and calling me 3500, but I’m not getting a single cent from Mr. Skerrit.”
Dominica News Online (DNO) sought a response from the DFP leader, who stated, “We really don’t have anything to say on this. Parry apparently wants attention and he is seeking some sort of attention. So if he wants to do what he wants and thinks he has a case, well then let him make his case, but we’re not paying him any attention.”
However, Bellot seems intent on pursuing the law suit and by extension, his quest for compensation from the DFP officials.
“It is my reputation that they are defaming. All I have at my age is my reputation and I certainly don’t have a lot of money,“ the experienced journalist stated when questioned about his motive for the legal action. “I don’t want people thinking all along I have been getting money from Mr. Skerrit. I have worked hard, very very hard for Dominica. I have always been a nationalist. Very often doing things for free.”
Bellot says that he is consulting lawyers both here and in Barbados who have advised him to have the DFP officials retract their statement, but he still intends on getting paid and says “I will not let that go.”
“I just thought it was about time that I let that be known, we cannot have politicians just say things against people they think are working against them. That has to stop,” he insists.
26 Comments
Mr. Parry Bello you crave attention. Since you want to hog the spotlight, why don’t you develop a vaccine for COVID-19?
Sorry parry sorry
Mr Bellot have the right to support any party.That is his right. But those who are too young. I would like to tell you. Parry was so against Labour.He hosted a serial program on DBS Radio. Each episode started with the theme song of “The Chariots Of Fire.”
Highlighting the bad deeds of Labour.
Money changes everything…!
Why is this non entity given so much relervance. Party is just a leach trying to get his feed if Dominican blood
After reading the above news item, I do not see anything wrong with the question Mr. Vital asked.
” Mr. Bellot because I know you’re listening. I want to ask you, is it not true that Mr. Skerrit is giving you $3500 every month to do his propaganda?”
Mr. Vital is simply asking a question. It is now up to you Parry to answer that question honestly.
I do not see any defamation here. Now wonder Parry cannot get a lawyer to take his case, because a question was asked.
Boston spent years in the DFP,he has absolutely nothing to show for it.Both Vital and Bosso,waste of time,lying,lazy BB FLIES.These guys especially Bosso,have betrayed the DFP.Bosso cannot convince people to vote DFP in the Mahaut constituence,he would lose his DEPOSIT if he contested.I once voted DFP,with these lying crooks and traitors never again.Miss Charles must be turning in her grave.UWP accused the DFP including Boston of bugging their office.UWP called Rosie Douglas,a jail bird,a communist and arsonist.They called Patrick John a jail bird.These traitorous DFP lying crooks,supporting a lying,crooked UWP party.I agree with Bellot file a LAWSUIT against them,especially that JACKA VITAL.Waste of a degree in economics.
Ebeh, ebeh, ebeh well Parry like noticing eh!
But on the other hand this is a distraction perpetuated by others to hide something going on right now. Mark my words. But Parry, Parry, Parry……time will tell because god is not a Dcan Police Commissioner or Deputy!
well to be honest, Mr Vidal should not have defamed the man. But, that’s politics. And Mr Bellot is simply being a big baby about it. He’s literally seeking attention. Before this news article I even forgot there was a Parry Bellot.
Please note, whether Mr. Vital defamed Mr. Bellot or not would be for a court to decide should the latter decide to file a suit our judiciary decides there is a case to answer. He may however be liable for costs should he lose the same.
i concur. it must be decided by the courts. let’s just wait to see whats gonna happen next.
Parry Bellot wishes to be relevant. This is just headline grabbing on his part. He has accomplished two of his objectives. One, he now has the attention of the media that he so longingly sought after. Two, he has now ingratiated himself into the open embrace of the DLP, more particularly, Mr. Skerrit.
Mr. Parry Bellot is just an attention seeker, a has-been, a mendicant and a poor, soulless creature.
In your sunset years, Mr. Bellot, make yourself useful, be of some good to the nation. Why not involved yourself in a class action lawsuit and take Mr. Skerrit to court for his regime’s numerous infractions against the state.
Party is a creature without a soul that’s busy waiting for the crumbs that fall from his master’s table. So I was wouldn’t pay him any mind.
Parry Bellot spent over 50yrs of his life, joining with the DFP criticising Labour.I. don’t believe all the things he said and wrote about the DLP was the truth.
I can also remember of a weekly column on the New Chronicle Newspaper during the reign of the DFP administration titled.
“Is It True?
May be. Parry was the one writing, Is It True.
So Parry, it’s a question. If you are receiving no money, just say no, I am receiving no cash.
Let me make it clear.I am a Freedomite, not supporting the UWP
I cannot believe you took your time to write such a comment suggesting to Mr. Bellot that if he is receiving any money just say no, why should the victim have to defend himself, meaning Mr. Bellot, Is this the way someone gets redress after having their reputation and character being
questioned in the public arena.
Mr. Bellot, I support you fully. People need to start paying for their loose tongues. Because we are a democratic country does not give others the right to defame the good character and good reputation of persons simply because of their affiliation to a certain party or politician. It has gone way too far!!!
How can one lose what one does not have?
Most of you simply sit back, and wait for someone to look at you without saying a single word; bases on that you find a way to sue!
You all have no ambition to work; you depend on Roosevelt the same as the man you are agreeing with for a few pennies from the sale of Dominica Passports.
All money is not good money especially when it is sucked from the blood of others.
I am not mentioning any name here eh; but, a blood sucker sued my cousin; he get money alright; nevertheless, I did write on DNO, that when they suck the money out of the blood of my cousin; the blood sucker that thief would not live long enough to spend the money my cousin paid to him.
Is that person the court sided with, and awarded money ever get a chance to spend that money?
I doh want to say, but him done rotten six feet under the ground!
Somebody else spent that free money.
Ballot, don’t talk nonsense. We all know that you are in Skerrits pocket and a signed up member of the cabal. You lost all credibility!!!
I agree Parry! This has to stop. Tell them that you worked hard and sometimes for nothing. All they think is once you have something is someone who gives it to you. Apparently, there are no banks and it is only the PM that has a bank.
Those persons who defame others need to learn a lesson. Always saying things with no proof.
Those talkers never know what it is to help and love others. Some of them even vex if they see someone helping the less fortunate and if given a chance would take away from the less fortunate.
Don’t pay attention to this ‘has been’- He is a perfect example and warning to those of us who are younger that we should save our money so that when we get older we will be able to live a dignified life. I am not sure this is the case with this man.
My apologies on his behalf to Kent and Boston on his behalf. Like it or not, the man is a Dominican like any one of us and we are a Christian Godly nation- at least we are suppose to be.
Well if you are not singing for your supper, I wonder who is
He has a talent though, his voice turning from tenor to soprano when he gets excited. Watch your blood pressure Parry and good luck.
He is a disgusting old man. No character, no principals! He is blowing hot air anyway. Skerrit would never allow him to go to court with this. To much danger that one or the other might be come out in court by accident which could embarrass the dictator. Bellot is insignificant, he only fancies himself as the Göbels of Dominica.
wait awhile somebody singing for their supper man
Parry you is ah boom boom fly man? I asking you ah question. Answer me because am ah sand fly.
Sand flying like blood but boom boom fly is …. they like