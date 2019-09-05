DFP statement on the devastation of the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian

The Dominica Freedom Party DFP expresses its deepest sorrow and sympathy to the Government and people of the Bahamas on the destruction suffered during the passage of Hurricane Dorian which pounded the Islands of Abaco and Grand Bahamas for several hours. The severe loss of life, property and livelihoods is heartbreaking and a huge setback for the government and people of the Bahamas

We pray that the search and rescue efforts will move quickly and for clean–up and recovery to begin soonest. We encourage the people of the Bahamas to stay strong and united to take on the challenges of putting their lives back together. We also encourage CARICOM to lead an effort to guide, support and provide assistance with the involvement of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to help the Bahamian people in their recovery and rebuilding efforts

The frequent devastating effects of storms and hurricanes in recent years on lives, properties and livelihoods of Caribbean people, calls for serious discussions and action on strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change and to mitigate the impact of natural disasters. The people of the Commonwealth of Dominica understand very clearly the negative impact of these horrific weather systems, the country having been ravaged by Hurricane David in 1979, Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and Hurricane Maria in 2017.