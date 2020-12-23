DGS and Community high schools win ‘Integrity Matters’ Competition

Outshining several of their peers, Tana Valmond from the Dominica Grammar School (DGS) and Aryane Dennis of the Community High School, have been named the winners of the first-ever Secondary School ‘Integrity Matters’ Literary Competition.

Valmond won in the essay category and Dennis topped the poetry category.

The competition, organized by the Integrity in Public Office Commission and the winners, along with several other participants, were, December 16, 2020, awarded for their submissions on the topic, “What Integrity Means To Me.” The award ceremony was held at the Fort Young Hotel.

Integrity Commissioner, Cara Shillingford, commended the students for their contributions on the topic.

“We, at the Integrity Commission, believe that the fight against corruption cannot leave out the youth because the children of today will be the leaders of tomorrow. I have read all the essays and poems submitted. I am confident that every one of the participants has what it takes to be an ambassador for integrity and honesty in the wider society,” Shillingford stated.

She implored the students to continue on this trajectory and to be tireless in their demand for integrity in public office and integrity in the wider society.

Chairman of the Integrity Commission, Stephenson Hyacinth, read extracts from the students’ submissions, highlighted Valmond’s revelation that, at a tender age, she was taught that ‘honesty is the best policy and cleanliness is next to Godliness”.

“She also draws our attention to this quotation from the famous legend, Bob Marley: ‘The greatness of a man is not how much wealth he acquires but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively,'” Hyacinth remarked. “I was happy to read these familiar quotes because I know she is not going to forget them. All of us should allow them to inspire us to be persons of integrity as we seek to affect those around us positively.”

Drawing on other statements such as the expressed view of second-place winner, DGS student, Sahara Bowers that “integrity means being honest and having strong moral principles you refuse to change,” Hyacinth suggested that the conclusion can be drawn that if any nation wants prosperity, it must have honest people–people of integrity.

“Integrity,” he said, reading from the poem of Hailey Francis (Goodwill Secondary School), “is not just honesty; speaking the truth and not telling a lie, that is integrity. “Treating others the way I would, is integrity, I want to be treated. Being true to oneself is all about honesty and transparency. That is integrity.”

Hyacinth linked Dominica’s prosperity to the application of integrity, “even in the slightest details,” a proposition that is amply supported by DGS sudent, Dion Skerrit, who posited in his second-place poem, “When someone does something wrong they should be held accountable. Most time doing the right things means that you will feel comfortable. Integrity is a very powerful quality that we should all embrace. We should never cheat, bribe, or manipulate to win a race.”

And from Deanna Moseley of the Community High School, Hyacinth highlighted the question, “Can you imagine a world where people live in complete harmony? Where people maintain unity? They wear truth as a badge of honor and leadership is enhanced with honesty, not power. Can you imagine a world where we care for humanity to build an honorable society? This is a world of integrity.”

Next, Hyacinth’s expose of the views of the competitors drew upon the thoughts of Makhai Shillingford of the DGS who wrote “Let’s talk seriously about why integrity should always matter. Your ulterior motive should never be about your purse getting fatter. I urge you to clothe yourself with truth, justice, and equality. Every morning dress for success with the perfume of dependability.”

The chairman then encouraged the students during their life journey to ponder on the words of the poetry winner, “Take a pause and admire Mother Nature, Let her be our integrity teacher, let her beauty relax our mind and integrity we shall find.”

The participants were judged in the poetry competition on clarity and originality of expression, significance, originality of thought, presentation and development, structure, technical correctness, and impact. In the essay competition, they were judged on grammar, organization, construction, content, and impression.