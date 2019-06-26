DGS graduates told to explore their options; turn their passions into reality

Featured speaker at the 2019 graduation ceremony of the Dominica Grammar School (DGS), Ferdina Frampton has encouraged the graduates to explore the options available to them as they move forward.

“You need to have the drive, the passion, the desire, to take the next great step and define what your future is going to look like. Your next move from today is to begin exploring the options and opportunities available to you to continue educating yourself,” she told the graduating group.

Frampton, herself a graduate of the Dominica Grammar School, is a senior employee of the Corporate and Communications Department at FLOW Dominica .

She assured the graduates that there are many opportunities available to them now, more so than 20 years ago.

“Today tuition is free at the Dominica State College. If this is the first best step option available to you, start planning to take advantage of the programs offered by the Dominica State College from next semester,” Frampton advised.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth also spoke at the function and called on the 2019 graduating class to turn their passions into reality.

“As you consider what you’re going to do after graduation, I encourage you graduates to pursue your dreams, turn your passion into reality, do not be afraid to venture on a different track and take calculative risks,” Hyacinth said.

She encouraged the graduands to be persistent, to never give up in the face of adversity and failure but to treat setbacks as opportunities to learn and emerge stronger, get back on their feet and try again.

She reminded them that when they succeed, they should not forget that the path of their success stems from the support and opportunities which others gave and so they must find ways to give back and help others.

73 students graduated from the institution this week, with Mikayla Warrington emerging as the 2019 valedictorian.