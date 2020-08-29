DHTA joins call for US to discontinue ‘reconsider travel’ advisory on Dominica

The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) has joined efforts to have a travel advisory, issued by the US Embassy in Barbados, asking citizens to “reconsider travel” to Dominica, discontinued.
The advisory, which was issued on August 6, 2020, cited concerns over health and safety measures related to COVID-19 and urged
caution due to civil unrest.
“It is the view of the DHTA that the advisory is outdated and does not reflect the true state of affairs in Dominica. It fails to take into account the successful containment of the spread of the Coronavirus mainly due to the efforts of a well-coordinated Primary Health Care system,” a DHTA release states.
The release adds, “Through the foresight of the Government and diligence of private sector stakeholders, specific travel protocols have been developed and launched.”
It goes on to state that tourism authorities have also certified several accommodations as well as taxi operators and other tourism service providers.
“Service providers have gone through rigorous training and are strictly adhering to guidelines that
promote clean and safe service delivery,” the DHTA has reported.
The association says it believes that the work done to contain the virus in Dominica should be
acknowledged and touted as an example of good practice.
“If the advisory remains in effect it will continue to have an adverse effect on our tourism economy and the livelihoods that are dependent on it,” the DHTA contends.
Shortly after the travel advisory was released in early August, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called on the US to “stop the ignorance” about Dominica as it relates to COVID-19. Pointing out that Dominica was one of the top countries in the management of COVID-19, the prime minister described the US action as unfortunate and said he hoped that country would resolve it.
The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) announced recently, after DAIC then-president, Kenny Green, met with the Political Officer of the US Embassy in Barbados, that the United States was expected to issue an updated Travel Advisory to reflect a more recent profile of the success of Covid-19 management in Dominica.
However, to date, the US Travel Advisory for Dominica on the US Embassy’s website has not been modified.
13 Comments
This matter can be easily resolved, by just showing some real TRANSPARENCY…
America is protecting its own citizens first and so should we, in fact we should even have tighter control. For the DHTA to say that some establishments and taxi services are certified is meaningless and negative because it implies that other Dominican establishments can not be trusted, besides all of them are open to the public, are they not? Is DHTA telling us they do a better job than government? DHTA certificate is not recognised by no COVID virus, ridiculous that. Is not time shares we are selling to gullible people overseas but real visitors we must take care of all over our blessed island.
Kalinago Justice and Ibo France,our police,were trained,and are still being trained by the Americans.That is done to keep crooks and traitors like you in your cage.
The travel advisory should be maintained. De US has a right to protect it’s citizens by restricting travel overseas.
Skerrit talk nasty about de US and turn around with his tail between his legs ……so de US dollar is de saviour of our tourism industry?
We must stop this….de majority of our tourists come from Europe. De push for American tourists benefits places like secret bay period.
We get more tourists from Germany than de US.
Look at who buying our passports…… US citizens?
No
We need to face up this new economic situation we are in… sounds like Skerrit begging de US to help save our tourism dollar.
Don’t forget we doh have Creole festival this year, neither jazz and Creole
Cutting grass can’t fix our economy
Don’t even try to make us think that de US trying to destroy our economy.
Failed leadership
So do your own damage control! make videos do Vlogs and Blogs. Show the world not just America we are operating and peaceful. The number of videographers and marketing personnel in Dominica I have to think of that for you? Instead of crying and pleading to America, show them you are fine. Americans still go to Cuba other “communist” countries, regardless of what the US says about them. Do you own damage control.
Ha ha ha Ask China to send you some zing tourists to boost de economy. You don’t like de yen? After laughing is crying, tan..
It may be a blessing in disguise! Leave the American and European tourists in their Covid-19 countries for the rest of this year! Are we really that desperate?
Good luck with that. Trump never accepts or admits his mistakes and does not believe in apologies. Dominica might have to do a counter advisory to correct the information. But will this work if its new cases of covid-19 climbs?
And is traditional cruise or stay-over tourism really practical these days? the United States is probably Covid-19’s hotest spot in the Western Hemisphere. Anyone coming from there should go through some type of mandatory quarantine. Who wants to spend their vacation that way?
Dominica has done reasonably well in managing the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic. However, the autocratic governance of the country should raise eyebrows.
Presently, in Dominica, democracy is being suffocated while dictatorship has taken firm root. Malfeasance and misfeasance in government is widespread, no charges laid. The recent kidnapping and false arrest by the police, of an MP, in his own constituency, is given overt support by members of the current government. The bogus criminal charges against members and supporters of the main opposition party are now common occurrences.
The US warning its citizens to stay clear of Dominica perhaps they see civil disobedience brewing. Something has to give.
All you better speak to Skerrit to keep his big mouth shut in the future. He is to small a light to criticise the US on an ongoing basis. Speak to your PM it’s him that ruins all your businesses in the long run because of his corrupt, criminal and juvenile behaviour.
I don’t think it’s only because of Covid19 that the USA has a travel advisory on the oneman rogue regime island The island is becoming more and more unsafe by the oneman rogue regime, a police state of military dressed officers, wrekless driving with lots of accidents, criminal lawless vagabonds killing each other,a failed injustice court shitstem and so many other ills. No proper medical care,The island is becoming unlivable like a dead hell!!!
So allu want them to.come.and bring.covid to dominica then no tra el to dominica,,stay where u all are…trump is right..stay with trump give him.allu.covid
David never beg Goliath
peace and love