DHTA pledges support to Hurricane-battered Bahamas

The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association empathizes with the government and people of the Bahamas with regard to the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian. We are heartbroken over the loss of life and damage done to the Abacos and Grand Bahama Island by this dangerous hurricane.

In the wake of this unprecedented storm, we have seen, heard and felt the outcry of the Bahamian people for help in this tragic time and the angst of an entire Caribbean concerned for the welfare of the people of these islands.

However, as has been demonstrated so many times in the past, we have weathered many storms. We are a resilient people who refuse to surrender even in the most difficult of times, and we are confident that the people of the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, with the full support of the Islands of the Bahamas and the Caribbean tourism family, will navigate the road to recovery together and emerge stronger.

The DHTA has pledged its support in assisting however we can and will work alongside the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) through their hurricane relief initiatives. One such initiative is the Online Charity Auction where the public will have the opportunity to bid on donated hotel stays. We are encouraging all hotels to support by donating hotel stays through the DHTA which will form part of the online auction.

In addition the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has activated their Hurricane Relief Fund to assist the Bahamas. One can visit https://www.gofundme.com/hurricane-relief-fund-cto to donate to the fund or can also visit the official site of the Bahamas here for more information on how to give.