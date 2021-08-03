DHTA welcomes minimum wage increase but says association faces financial hurdles

The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) has welcomed the government’s announcement of a minimum wage increase effective September 1, 2021, but re-elected President of the association, Hans Schilders, says the changes come at a time when the DHTA is faced with many financial hurdles.

Speaking at the DHTA’s 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held under the theme “Meeting the Members Expectations,” Schilders stated that from the onset of the pandemic, the tourism sector came to an almost temporary standstill and as a result, there have been major losses in revenue for members.

The DHTA President said the association has been steadfast in its efforts to assist DHTA affiliates but “we have big financial challenges, but very little income.”

“You members paid your membership dues, thank you very much. But sponsors were not interested in putting sponsor money in a market where there was no money to spend. We couldn’t do events; we had a tiny little hike fest this year compared to other years, we couldn’t do tours that normally bring money in so with reduced income, we had to reduce office expenses,” Schilders explained.

He said the association has been working on a new standards committee which will, among other things, address the challenges that will arise from the minimum wage increase.

“At the moment, we’re working together with the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) and even with the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMC) on the minimum wage increase. We need some support from the government to move forward with that. We like that people can make more money, but we don’t have that money to pay at the moment,” Schilders stated.

He said the financial stability of its members is among the main goals of the DHTA in its new fiscal year.

“We are a private sector organization; we want to represent the interests of the entrepreneurs in this sector. We work with the government and we want to continue working with them but we have to make sure that our companies are viable, that we can survive, that we can try and that we can make a reasonable profit to make it for the long term,” Schilders said.

According to an optimistic Schilders, the DHTA is looking forward with hope as there are signs of recovery.

“We have a plan, it’s called Friends of the DHTA and it’s a fresh new member approach to sponsorship. Yes, it’s a win-win, a win for the membership and a win for the partners and friends that we want to work with,” the hotel owner stated. “We want to work with providers who will understand that our businesses need more business, better business, sustainable business.”

Schilders said as part of its efforts to improve the sector, the association is in the process of establishing a non-profit Tourism Enhancement Fund, which will include all stakeholders in the industry.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille, who presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles, told members the ministry is seeking to reinforce its partnership with the DHTA.

According to Bardouille, great strides were made throughout the pandemic to assist the sector such as the Safe in Nature Programme.

He gave the assurance that more campaigns and partnerships are on the way to assist tourism stakeholders including new flights from Caribbean Airlines and the direct flight from Miami scheduled for December.

“On the marketing end, a global campaign in our nature has been launched with a focus on the five-term pillars, aqua tourism, agritourism, adventure, health and wellness, and festivals and events. More campaigns are also being developed, such as My Dominica bucket list and the Dominica Fitness Challenge, and a special campaign for the Trinidad market, You deserve it,” he said.

Bardouille pledged the support of the Ministry of Tourism.

“We anticipate that the benefits of open dialogue will outweigh the challenges of miscommunication. We all have the same expectation and hope, a vibrant tourism sector,” he added.

The 2021/22 Board of Directors of the DHTA includes President Hans Schilders, Avril Coipel 1st Vice President and President-Elect, Director of Finance Elijah Leblanc, Hervé Nizard Director of Accommodation, Director of Public Relations Monique Jacob, David Thornhill Director of Membership, Director of Tourism Service Alice James, Cynthia Talbert Director of Related Services, Immediate Past President Marvlyn Alexander James and Colin Piper Discover Dominica Authority.