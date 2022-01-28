Digicel Dominica CEO Nikima Royer-Jno Baptise to take over as the head of Digicel St Lucia

Nikima Royer-Jno Baptiste, the first female and Dominican-national to ever be appointed in the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Digicel’s Dominica operations, will on February 1, 2022, be appointed as the CEO of Digicel’s St. Lucia operations.

A Digicel veteran- serving as Chairman of Digicel’s Group Business Continuity Management team since 2018- she moves to head up the St. Lucia team from Digicel Dominica where she has served as CEO for the last five years.

According to the company, in this role, Royer-Jno Baptiste will have responsibility for driving all aspects of the business as it continues its Digital Operator journey.

As customers of all types embrace a digital lifestyle, Nikima is charged with fostering growth and innovation across the mobile, Digicel Business and Digicel + business lines and, importantly ensuring that culture and community impact is at the heart of the company’s activities, they said on their website.

In congratulating Digicel St Lucia’s incoming CEO on her new role, Regional CEO John Mangos said; “Nikima brings the right mix of deep digital understanding, commercial and customer insight and operational and executional excellence to be able to supercharge our offerings to customers in St. Lucia. I am delighted to be welcoming her to the team and am confident that her inclusive and can-do attitude will take the team to the next level.”

As for Royer Jno Baptiste, she expressed her excitement for the opportunity to lead the St Lucia team noting that “with our state-of-the-art LTE and fibre networks providing the bedrock of our digital ambitions for our customers, the opportunities to connect, transact and engage are limitless. I’m looking forward to making those ambitions a tangible reality for our customers and our people.”

Before joining Digicel, Nikima was Head of Marketing for the Discover Dominica Authority, a consultant in the business development industry and General Manager of the Rainforest Aerial Tram.

No announcement has been made as to who will replace the Dominican CEO and attempts made to speak Royer Jno Baptiste have been unsuccessful. Dominica News Online (DNO) will continue to follow this story.