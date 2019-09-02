Digicel Dominica CEO shortlisted at World Communications Awards

It’s all eyes on London on 30th October for the World Communications Awards where Digicel Dominica CEO, Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste, has been shortlisted in the Woman in Telecoms category.

Now in its 21st year, the World Communications Awards brings together the leading lights in the global communications industry to recognise innovation and excellence and continue to be the most revered mark of achievement in the telecoms industry.

The Woman in Telecoms award is designed to recognize a woman who has stood out within the industry for individual achievement and contribution, whether through technical prowess, business acumen or leadership skills. Nikima was nominated for her phenomenal work and leadership in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria which ravaged the island of Dominica in September 2017.

With Digicel’s particular focus on promoting female empowerment and equality in the workplace, Nikima is one of a large number of women in leadership roles across the Digicel family worldwide; indeed Digicel is proud to have females in nearly 40 per cent of its market CEO and regional CEO roles.

Nikima has been shortlisted along with six other extraordinary women from the industry; Filipa Martins from Altice Portugal, Barbara Stark from AT&T, Ong Geok Chwee from Bridge Alliance, Dana Tobak CBE from Hyperoptik, Akiko Kudo from NTT Communications and Caroline de Vos from SatADSL.

Commenting on Nikima’s nomination, Digicel Group CEO, Jean-Yves Charlier, said; “I couldn’t be more delighted to see Nikima’s strength, determination, foresight and grace in the face of adversity being recognised on the global stage; it’s so very well deserved.”

He continues; “While our teams pulled together in the worst of circumstances and worked round the clock to restore our networks and bring much-needed relief to the people of Dominica, Nikima was the lynchpin that held the teams together and encouraged and drove everyone forward. While we’re all keeping our fingers crossed for her to take home the big prize on the night, in our eyes, she’s already a winner.”

Digicel also scored a shortlisting in the Best Operator in an Emerging Market category for its work to connect the unconnected in Papua New Guinea – and is shortlisted twice in the Social Contribution category both for its groundbreaking Mon Cash mobile money programme in Haiti and its education project work through the Digicel Foundation in Papua New Guinea.