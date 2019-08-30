Digicel makes donation to Amateur Radio Club

Digicel Dominica recently donated 150 batteries to the Dominica Amateur Radio Club Inc.

Network Engineering Manager at Digicel, Glenford St. Jean said during the presentation that Digicel was proud as a commercial entity to be able to provide the assistance.

“…In total, we are providing 150 batteries. We know that it will be used as it should be to assist the nation through any disaster that may arise keeping in mind that we are in the hurricane season. These batteries would assist with communications – to increase the period of time that their systems remain online – to ensure communication is prolonged,” St. Jean stated.

President of the Dominica Amateur Radio Club Inc, Roger Blanchard also spoke at the function pointing out that the batteries will enhance the club’s on-air time during a disaster.

“We would like to thank our telecoms sub-committee partner Digicel for handing over those batteries. They will be greatly appreciated,” Blanchard assured the donor.