Dillion Simon set to compete as day two of Pan Am Games get underway

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 2:12 PM
Day two of track and field gets underway this afternoon as the Pan American Games is in its final week.

Today, Dominica’s Dillon Simon will not only be looking for that elusive medal but will also look to secure a personal best (19.87) and beat his national record in shotput.

Simon was also a finalist at the 2015 Pan American Games and says he has been putting in the work to stand on the podium but also wants to make his country proud.

He has bounced back from a difficult season after having lost his coach, Curtley Bynoe, but has remained focused and trained mostly on his own.

“I do not only want to win a medal; that is a bonus. But at the end of the day I want to leave here satisfied that I have done my best and given my all and made Dominica proud,” Simon said.

The shotput final is scheduled for 6:50 Eastern Caribbean time.

Dominica’s Thea LaFond will compete in the Women’s Triple Jump on Friday.

Meantime athletics has been garnering much publicity at the Pan Am Games. On Tuesday, Jamaica’s Frederick Dacres won gold in the Men’s Discus and set a new Pan Am record, throwing 67.58. His teammate Travis Smikle walked away with the silver medal.

Yet another Pan Am record was set in the Women’s Discus as Yaime Perez of Cuba threw a 66.58 to win the gold.

In the women’s 10000m final, Canada’s Natasha Wodak also set a Pan Am Games record at 31:55.17 winning gold and beating Mexico’s Risper Biyaki into second place.

Athletics will wrap up on Sunday with the Men and Women’s 50 km Walk Final.

 

 

