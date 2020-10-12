Director of Audit given deadline to publish audit of Kalinago Council finances

Some residents of the Kalinago Territory have written to the Director of Audit, Mayline Matthew Jno Ville, threatening legal action against her if she fails to “promptly” complete an audit of the finances of the Kalinago Council and publish the findings in the Official Gazette within 14 days of receiving their letter.
The letter, dated the 1st of October 2020, was sent to Matthew-Jno Ville on behalf of the group by attorney Joel Paris.
The group includes Elvis Francis and Claudia Darroux of St. Cyr, Daniel Frederick of Pointe Ridge, Vanty Auguiste of Crayfish River and Samantha Viville of Mahaut River.”
“All of whom,” the letter states, “are prominent members of the Kalinago Territory…and have been affected whether directly or indirectly, by unfolding events at the Kalinago Chief and Council’s Office.”
In the letter, Paris also names, as a client, Senator Anette Thomas-Sanford, “who in her capacity as current member of the House of Assembly of the Commonwealth of Dominica is endowed with the right to inspect the accounts of the Chief and Council at all reasonable times.”
The lawyer writes that his clients’ instructions were prompted by a series of events at the office of the Chief and Council, “which has caused diverse members of the Kalinago public, including my clients, to hold justifiable concerns about the management of finances at that office.”
At the centre of the concerns which Paris expresses in the letter on behalf of his clients, is a cheque for a little over $2 million four hundred and fifty thousand dollars which, according to the letter, was issued, in June 2019, by the Ministry of Finance to the Kalinago Chief and Council’s Office accompanied by instructions from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing to the then Chief Charles Williams “to not use money from the said cheque pending the inauguration of the incoming Chief and Council, given the impending fresh elections for the Office of Chief and Council in July 2019.”
Paris further states in the letter that the new Chief, Lorenzo Sanford and Council, were sworn into office in September 2019 following elections for the Chief and Council which were held in July and August respectively.
“On or about Monday, the 24th day of February, and soon thereafter,” the letter continues, “persons including contractors, truck drivers, construction workers, labourers, among others, who had been paid wages by cheque, from the Chief and Council’s Office for work done on housing projects in the Kalinago Community, were unable to cash these cheques at the Marigot Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. and were told by the said institution that there was no money in the account of the Chief and Council to pay them.”
Paris also questions the District Development Officer’s request to Chief Lorenzo Sanford and Councillors to put the Clerk of the Kalinago Council on immediate leave on or about the 3rd of March, 2020, pointing out that he has informed his clients “that at all material times a presumption of any wrongdoing, error or inaccuracy could not only operate against the Clerk, since payments from the accounts of the Chief and Council cannot be made solely on the written order of the Clerk but must be countersigned by the Chief or other persons designated by the Council as provided for at Section 93 (2) of the Kalinago Act of 1978.”
The lawyer says that he has advised his clients that actions by the state, in June 2020, to remove from the auspices of the Chief and Council, the control of monies which they owed to the Kalinago people, by directing persons owed outstanding wages for work completed for the Chief and Council to the Atkinson Village Council Office to collect their cheques, has raised suspicions of the Chief and Council’s ability to manage and or account for monies placed in the Chief and Council’s control.
Paris also points to “material revelations and omissions” contained in Chief Lorenzo Sanford’s response in which he refuses the demands contained in a letter to Chief and Council from one of his clients, Elvis Francis, “and others” requesting the bank accounts of the Kalinago Chief and Council for the period since the inauguration of Chief Sanford and their statutory meetings, and an audience with the Chief and Council regarding the management of public finances in their care.
According to Paris, the Chief’s response reveals that the Chief and Council’s accounts are being audited for the first time in ten years by the Local Government Department and Audit Department and the audit will predominantly focus on Chief and Council which predates the current.
He identifies the material omissions in the Chief’s response as failure to state the commencement of the audit and its expected duration and failure to make clear whether or not the tenure of the current Chief is of priority to the audit.
Paris contends, and says that he has so advised his clients, that the failure of the Audit Department to conduct an audit of the Chief and Council’s accounts for a continuous period of twelve years has put the Kalinago people at risk of being deprived of protection from possible financial abuse which the statutory oversight of the Audit Department is designed to avoid.
“I have further advised my clients that it is unreasonable for the accounts of the current Chief to have been excluded from your review or for it not to have been subjected to a robust investigation since there was sufficient reason to do so on or about the ending of February, 2020, based upon the timing f the unfolding circumstances detailed above,” the lawyer posits in the letter.
Paris also maintains that prior to the commencement of the audit, the Kalinago public was required to be consulted in keeping with certain Articles 18, 19, 23, 27 and 32 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
“In the circumstances, my clients request the prompt completion of your audit and that the findings of your audit are published in the Gazette within 14 days from your receipt of this letter,” the letter concludes. “Failure to meet the demands of my client will result in legal proceedings being promptly brought against you.”
The full letter is posted below.
18 Comments
All the village council’s on island need to be investigated, and some people should be held responsible.
All the councils are corrupted!
There is no legal basis to demand an audit within a fixed time frame. Auditors work to their own professional standards and guidelines and, but nature of their profession, are independent. Also, targeting the Dir of Audit personally is misguided. The lawyers leading this action are making fools of themselves and those they represent.
You mean in DA they work to the standard and time frame that Skerrit prescribes.
looks like it was much better when we traded in beads and yuca, fish and the likes. Money is corrupting all and sundry.
smh!!
Dis is a very Sad development, the kalinago people are going through the same process of divide and rule that have historically destroy the Africans. The Kalinago leadership it seems, are being played against each other. I am always of the opinion, that Enclaves should always follow the National step forward, the Dominican people must demand total Integration of the Island, while at the same time making the word Reservation/Territory, Obsolete. In Nature, everything is equal to each other, Man differer.
Let’s be plain and simple. Roosevelt is known to be very corrupt and therefore the man corrupts everyone around him and as a result, there is nothing corrupt that Roosevelt did not corrupt. The young Kalinago was wrong to align himself witjh Roosevelt. Boss you play with fire so expect fire to burn you.
Anyway DNO for months now I’ve been posting comments and none of them appear. I had given up and said let me try today…same thing. Wappen all you block me? I hope the person (s) who doing moderation sees this. It had happened a first time and I sent such a note and suddenly my posts started appearing. Let me see what happens this time.
ADMIN: You posted one other comment today that we can see and that was approved.
Please note that comments are usually moderated within 24 hours with the possible exception of weekends and holidays.
If you don’t see your comment it does not necessarily mean it was deleted.
Admin, I am not exaggerating here, seriously. As a matter of fact, this last comment I posted on this article was not there. I refreshed, closed and reopened the page, and it was upon not seeing my post then that I decided to write my note. And just like the last time this happened, it was only when I posted my ‘maypwi’ that I started seeing my comments appearing. But thanks anyway.
ADMIN: Understood. We have had this experience described to us before. When you submit a comment it goes into moderation. Sometimes you won’t be able to see it again until its approved. You sending your “maypwi” the same day we approved the comment was just a coincidence (again we usually moderate comments within 24 hours).
If you do need assistance in the future you can contact us here or email us at [email protected].
Has the PM of the Commonwealth of Dominica corrupted all and sundry on this island with bribery and money? Nothing in Dominica is clean or protected from Dominica Labour Party and this PM greed, but those old Freedom Party backers still keeping him in office, I wonder why? Everyone of them seem to be on the bôbôlist!
They all want to be on the PM Bôbôlist https://youtu.be/-SfOErFOQIc
Quite right. It’s time that we put serious pressure on this corrupt government to fulfill its duties.
But they seem to be exercising muscle on the wrong person. How can they sue the lady personally? And how can they demand an audit be completed in two weeks? Never heard of such.
The young chief is off to a good start. Being mentored by the Kalinago Constituency parl rep and following the footsteps of his of the bigger boss. Do you know hat there are people who are of the opinion that when you are in a position pf power that you have to take something for yourself? Like it is expected that you do, otherwise you would be stupid not to. They say when they come out of office they not staying brokes and agwass, they making sure they walk out with something. That is the mentality of many today. Integrity and moral is required. I used to have faith in the young chief, but i see that he is clouded by many forces that will lead him astray. Being very impressionable and inexperienced in the job and maybe in much of life, given great responsibility and the wrong advice, i can see how easy it is for him to go astray.
“Stop being deceived: “Wicked friends lead to evil ends.” 1-Corinthians/15/33 International Standard Version.
It all started when the Chief corrupter took the young Kalinago brother on a foreign trip.
Unsurprising! I reiterate for the hundredth time. When a government is corrupt and lawless the rest of society becomes corrupt and lawless.
For the length of time from since this particular issue first surfaced, it should have already been resolved. The current Kalinago Chief promised a speedy resolution to this controversy. Delaying tactics won’t resolve anything. In fact, it will only give birth to more rumors until the truth is eventually revealed.
Transparency, accountability, integrity, trust, forthrightness, consultations, respect, humility are all essential ingredients of good governance. At present these essentials are conspicuously absent in public affairs in Dominica.
Mr. Lorenzo Sanford frolics with Skerrit and his rabid entourage so he has contracted their disease. Watch out for the vicious spin doctors.
DNO please keep this issue on the front burner until it is satisfactorily resolved. We owe it to the Kalinago people.
I am a Kalinago, and I am very much interested in finding out what happened to that amount of money, from the Kalinago Council. Some people just cannot see money and not touch it.
In Genesis 6:12 we read this: ” And God looked on the earth, and behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted their way upon the earth.”
The application of the above verse for us in Dominica would be:
As we look in Dominican, and behold, it is very corrupt, as everything every council in Dominica is corrupt, even the church.
I wish the young beautiful lady good luck as she tries to come up with an audit. Maybe she needs to call on the FBI for assistance
All councils on island, whether it’s Village council, town council, Kalinago council or even councils that are spelt senior “counsels” have all become laundromats of PM Roosevelt Skerrit. Skerrit running those laundromats and if you want to see how dirty and filthy Dominica has become just check those washing machines in the different laundromats to see how dirty and stained those washing machines are. They are contaminated and I am referring to every one on island. Ms. Mayline Matthew Jno Ville, is going to have a very hard time to audit the kalinago council because everything has already washed in the laundromat and trust me, Skerrit has some very good employees in every laundromat and they know how to wash those dirty close clean and white as snow.