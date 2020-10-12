Director of Audit given deadline to publish audit of Kalinago Council finances

Some residents of the Kalinago Territory have written to the Director of Audit, Mayline Matthew Jno Ville, threatening legal action against her if she fails to “promptly” complete an audit of the finances of the Kalinago Council and publish the findings in the Official Gazette within 14 days of receiving their letter.

The letter, dated the 1st of October 2020, was sent to Matthew-Jno Ville on behalf of the group by attorney Joel Paris.

The group includes Elvis Francis and Claudia Darroux of St. Cyr, Daniel Frederick of Pointe Ridge, Vanty Auguiste of Crayfish River and Samantha Viville of Mahaut River.”

“All of whom,” the letter states, “are prominent members of the Kalinago Territory…and have been affected whether directly or indirectly, by unfolding events at the Kalinago Chief and Council’s Office.”

In the letter, Paris also names, as a client, Senator Anette Thomas-Sanford, “who in her capacity as current member of the House of Assembly of the Commonwealth of Dominica is endowed with the right to inspect the accounts of the Chief and Council at all reasonable times.”

The lawyer writes that his clients’ instructions were prompted by a series of events at the office of the Chief and Council, “which has caused diverse members of the Kalinago public, including my clients, to hold justifiable concerns about the management of finances at that office.”

At the centre of the concerns which Paris expresses in the letter on behalf of his clients, is a cheque for a little over $2 million four hundred and fifty thousand dollars which, according to the letter, was issued, in June 2019, by the Ministry of Finance to the Kalinago Chief and Council’s Office accompanied by instructions from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing to the then Chief Charles Williams “to not use money from the said cheque pending the inauguration of the incoming Chief and Council, given the impending fresh elections for the Office of Chief and Council in July 2019.”

Paris further states in the letter that the new Chief, Lorenzo Sanford and Council, were sworn into office in September 2019 following elections for the Chief and Council which were held in July and August respectively.

“On or about Monday, the 24th day of February, and soon thereafter,” the letter continues, “persons including contractors, truck drivers, construction workers, labourers, among others, who had been paid wages by cheque, from the Chief and Council’s Office for work done on housing projects in the Kalinago Community, were unable to cash these cheques at the Marigot Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. and were told by the said institution that there was no money in the account of the Chief and Council to pay them.”

Paris also questions the District Development Officer’s request to Chief Lorenzo Sanford and Councillors to put the Clerk of the Kalinago Council on immediate leave on or about the 3rd of March, 2020, pointing out that he has informed his clients “that at all material times a presumption of any wrongdoing, error or inaccuracy could not only operate against the Clerk, since payments from the accounts of the Chief and Council cannot be made solely on the written order of the Clerk but must be countersigned by the Chief or other persons designated by the Council as provided for at Section 93 (2) of the Kalinago Act of 1978.”

The lawyer says that he has advised his clients that actions by the state, in June 2020, to remove from the auspices of the Chief and Council, the control of monies which they owed to the Kalinago people, by directing persons owed outstanding wages for work completed for the Chief and Council to the Atkinson Village Council Office to collect their cheques, has raised suspicions of the Chief and Council’s ability to manage and or account for monies placed in the Chief and Council’s control.

Paris also points to “material revelations and omissions” contained in Chief Lorenzo Sanford’s response in which he refuses the demands contained in a letter to Chief and Council from one of his clients, Elvis Francis, “and others” requesting the bank accounts of the Kalinago Chief and Council for the period since the inauguration of Chief Sanford and their statutory meetings, and an audience with the Chief and Council regarding the management of public finances in their care.

According to Paris, the Chief’s response reveals that the Chief and Council’s accounts are being audited for the first time in ten years by the Local Government Department and Audit Department and the audit will predominantly focus on Chief and Council which predates the current.

He identifies the material omissions in the Chief’s response as failure to state the commencement of the audit and its expected duration and failure to make clear whether or not the tenure of the current Chief is of priority to the audit.

Paris contends, and says that he has so advised his clients, that the failure of the Audit Department to conduct an audit of the Chief and Council’s accounts for a continuous period of twelve years has put the Kalinago people at risk of being deprived of protection from possible financial abuse which the statutory oversight of the Audit Department is designed to avoid.

“I have further advised my clients that it is unreasonable for the accounts of the current Chief to have been excluded from your review or for it not to have been subjected to a robust investigation since there was sufficient reason to do so on or about the ending of February, 2020, based upon the timing f the unfolding circumstances detailed above,” the lawyer posits in the letter.

Paris also maintains that prior to the commencement of the audit, the Kalinago public was required to be consulted in keeping with certain Articles 18, 19, 23, 27 and 32 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“In the circumstances, my clients request the prompt completion of your audit and that the findings of your audit are published in the Gazette within 14 days from your receipt of this letter,” the letter concludes. “Failure to meet the demands of my client will result in legal proceedings being promptly brought against you.”

The full letter is posted below.

Download (PDF, 157KB)