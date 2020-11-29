Disagreement continues to fester over international airport as proposed meeting with Wesley MP falls through

Controversy rises over the government’s plans to build an international airport in Wesley as an attempt by a group of concerned villagers to meet with the parliamentary representative, fails.

The Wesley Development Organization, comprising a number of professionals who come from that village, was formed to advocate on behalf of residents who have concerns about the project.

The group has indicated that it is not against the construction of the airport per se, but has expressed concern about the anticipated socioeconomic impact of the project on the village and what it says is the lack of consultation by the government with residents of the community.

In the wake of Government’s recent announcement that it plans to hand over the acquired lands by December 01, 2020, the organization requested a meeting with Wesley MP Fidel Grant no later than 24th November, 2020 to discuss their concerns.

“Due to my schedule, I am unable to hold the meeting within the period provided in your letter,” the parliamentary representative responded. “During the course of next week however, I will inform of a date and time which is convenient.”

At the time of publication, that meeting had not materialized.

The Wesley Development Organization is of the view that Grant may not be interested in meeting with its members, pointing out that shortly after receiving the letter, Grant went on radio and accused the group of being the propaganda arm of The United Workers Party (UWP).

The full letter to the Wesley MP from the Wesley Development Organization is posted below.

18th November, 2020

Hon. Fidel Grant

Minister of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and Food security

Government Headquarters

Kennedy Ave

Roseau

Dear Minister Grant,

We write to you in your capacity as parliamentary representative for the Wesley / Palm Tree/ Woodford Hill constituency and hereby request an audience to discuss issues related to the proposed construction of an international airport in the said constituency and in particular; the specific alignment that entails development of the runway through residential areas of the Wesley Village. Further, because of Government’s announcement that it plans to hand over the acquired lands by December 01, 2020; we respectfully request that the meeting be convened as early as possible and in any case no later than 24th November; 2020. Therefore a very timely response will be appreciated.

Our proposal is that the meeting be held at the hall of the Pentecostal Church at Wesley. The specific areas of interest we wish to discuss are:

1.The design and alignment of the proposed airport and the technical studies that informed site selection.

2.Reasons for rejection of the alternative sites.

3.The impact of the proposed airport on the Wesley Community.

4.The design and implementation timetable of a new road network to avoid disruption of Wesley during construction and which will adequately link the community (inclusive of new housing areas) to the airport and the rest of Dominica.

5.Failure of Government to consult the people of Wesley on the project proposal.

6.The reasons for the aggressive timetable for land acquisition and handing over of the site and the resultant social and psychological impact on residents.

7.The urgent need to terminate the haphazard allocation of lands currently under the control of Government.

8’Government’s plans for lands that were formerly part of the Londonderry Estate

9.The very urgent need for proper zoning of the Wesley area irrespective of the orientation of the runway in order to provide for diverse uses such as housing for different income levels, agriculture, food security, commercial uses, hotels & guest houses, churches, schools, recreational facilities, ICTs and utility infrastructure, light industries, business incubation and the anticipated increased population in the wake of airport construction.

10.The status of the Assessment Board as provided for under the Land Acquisition Act and Government’s current approach to negotiations and compensation.

11.. Plans for participation of the people of Wesley in the Blue Economy.

12.The identity of the parties that are involved in technical studies, design & plan development, construction, financing and operations of the proposed airport.

13.Government’s intentions with regards to procurement practices during the construction of the proposed airport and the implications for local providers of goods, works and services

14.The implementation timetable for the proposed airport.

15.Government plans for job opportunities for the people of Wesley and neighbouring communities during the construction and operational phases and the need for related training and education and

16.The disadvantages of apartments in a farming community.

The individuals who will be physically present are Messrs Tiyani Behanzin , David Edwards, Cameron Robin, Jean Francois, Julien Jeremy and Dr McDonald Thomas. Messrs Wilworth Robin and Melbour Phillip are expected to engage virtually.

We do look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

David Edwards

For Steering Committee