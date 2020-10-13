Disaster management official highlights importance of disaster risk reduction in national development plans highligted

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) today.

Disaster Management Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal, said this year the focus is placed on disaster risk governance.

“This year’s theme focuses on disaster risk governance and about driving home the message that many disasters can be avoided and prevented if there are disaster risk reductions strategies in place to manage and reduce existing levels of risks and to avoid the creation of new risk,” he stated.

According to Pascal, one of the key messages of the IDDRR is that if disaster risk reduction is included explicitly in national development plans and climate adaptation plans and budgets, all parts of government within and across sectors are then able to programme risk reduction actions and investments.

Pascal further revealed that as part of the activities for observing IDDRR, the Office of Disaster Management will be honouring volunteer trainers in this year’s batch of trainings in emergency shelter management, emergency radio communication and warehouse and supplies distribution.

The Disaster Management Coordinator said additionally, the first issue of the ODM quarterly news letter will be published today, which, according to him, is just another way to keep the public updated on disaster related activities.

The International Day for Disaster Reduction is an international day that encourages every citizen and government to take part in building more disaster-resilient communities and nations.

The theme for International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2020 is “Disaster risk governance”.