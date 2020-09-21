Discussions being finalized for new primary school at Mahaut says PM Skerrit

Discussions are progressing on the construction of a new structure to house the Mahaut Primary School which was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria primary school for Mahaut.

Prime Minister Skerrit said on his weekly talk show recently that the government was advancing the process of constructing the school which was severely damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria 3 years ago.

“We are advancing discussions and decisions on the construction of a new school. I believe Mahaut deserves a new school. It makes no sense for us to put new concrete on old concrete,” he said.

Skerrit continued, “We need to demolish the school and to build a modern facility that is more conducive to learning, improve on the playing facilities and once we can finalize the designs we will present it to you.”

He said work will commence immediately thereafter.

“But I have given the green light for this, that we should pursue this new Mahaut Primary School instead of the renovations that were envisaged,” the prime minister stated.

He said he believes the school has played its part and it is time to bid farewell to the old structure and build a new one.

The Prime Minister said he has also about 3 or 4 contracts for schools under the Canada Funded Project, which is managed by CBD.

“We are hoping to have a ceremony next week or so, to sign these contracts for works to begin. It has been cleared by the Minister of Finance and we look forward to this project,” Skerrit revealed.