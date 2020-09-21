Discussions being finalized for new primary school at Mahaut says PM Skerrit

Discussions are progressing on the construction of a new structure to house the Mahaut Primary School which was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria primary school for Mahaut.
Prime Minister Skerrit said on his weekly talk show recently that the government was advancing the process of constructing the school which was severely damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria 3 years ago.
“We are advancing discussions and decisions on the construction of a new school. I believe Mahaut deserves a new school. It makes no sense for us to put new concrete on old concrete,” he said.
Skerrit continued, “We need to demolish the school and to build a modern facility that is more conducive to learning, improve on the playing facilities and once we can finalize the designs we will present it to you.”
He said work will commence immediately thereafter.
“But I have given the green light for this, that we should pursue this new Mahaut Primary School instead of the renovations that were envisaged,” the prime minister stated.
He said he believes the school has played its part and it is time to bid farewell to the old structure and build a new one.
The Prime Minister said he has also about 3 or 4 contracts for schools under the Canada Funded Project, which is managed by CBD.
“We are hoping to have a ceremony next week or so, to sign these contracts for works to begin. It has been cleared by the Minister of Finance and we look forward to this project,” Skerrit revealed.
Why are you withholding my post? I once held DNO in high esteem as an impartial news entity but your recent actions are giving me second thoughts. Resort to being the unbiased online news outlet that you once were.
ADMIN: “…I have to complain so often these days.”
You choose to complain Ibo which is enabled by your right to freedom of expression. We choose to support that right for you/everyone even when we don’t agree with what people have to say.
Your comment was not held back it was simply in queue to be moderated. As we have stated before, comments are moderated ,based on our comment policy, typically within 24 hours with the possible exception of weekends and holidays.
Its time we put politics aside and start doing what’s best for our people. The Mahaut School at present does not host 40 students. Even the teachers take their children to schools in town and Massacre/Canefield school. Why should a government in my opinion spend resources to house 40 students. Mahaut needs infrastructure to build economic activities a village that never use to sleep.
Recommendation.
-Build the school in Jimmit to replace Nehemiah and incorporate a technical/ skill program in the curriculum.
– break down the school in Mahaut and replace it with a mini sporting facility, to get the young men and women off the streets. Which will attract DFA and DCA games, hence creating economic activities to create employment for vendors.
– Campbell, Mahaut, Warner and Tarreau will all go to Jimmit and they will be commuted by the same busses that are supposed to be allocated for students.
– last use the Warner, Campbell and the top of the Mahaut market or village council as…
I did not know Roosevelt Skerrit is now also Minister of Education. We could save a lot of money closing down ministeries that have no say. Dominica have only maybe 60,000 people today so we do not need a top heavy government anyway so cut out the duplication and save money so we can pay Skerrit’s rent bill because according to Austrie he deserves it.
He is Minister of Everything but unfortunately master of nothing. Dominica is the only country on earth that can afford to have a circus as government and a clown as PM!
DNO you have become a very reliable and fervent propagandist, deliberately or inadvertently so, for Skerrit’s vacuous promises and outright false assertions. Everything off his lying lips you almost instantaneously publish on your news site. Seriously, I hope that you are well compensated. No matter how much money he intends to spend on other media outlets, none will even come close to the near perfect job that you are now doing.
Here are the reasons for my comments. The missing $1.2 billion, the $64 300 monthly housing allowance, the corrupt electoral system, the bogus ongoing court case against Mr. Linton, the arrests of innocent civilians, and the illegalities are too many to enumerate but no comment from your popular online news network.
Silence gives consent. Be proactive DNO. Just reporting the news without any independent analysis is giving succour to the most corrupt regime in the history of Dominica.
ADMIN: We have said this a myriad number of ways over the years but we will say it again to make it crystal clear: we are not aligned to any of the political parties.
We acknowledge there is always room for improvement, but understand, we are not being paid to publish news articles nor would we accept payment to publish a post and peddle it as legitimate news.
Detailed analysis is simply not possible for each and every story.
If you feel strongly that there is any article or topic here you believe that deserves to be examined from a different angle then we encourage you to submit a commentary where you can be as detailed as you wish.
This platform is open to people of all the current political persuasions.
admin. is that the correct or professional way to refer to the Hon. Prime Minister.
Skerrit said , Skerrit continued.
give respect and honor to whom it is due
ADMIN: This is a standard news format.
While there are exceptions, we normally began by addressing the subject of the article by their relevant professional title then go on to refer to them by their last name throughout the article.
If you examine news articles within the Caribbean and the US you will see a similar trend. The US often refers to President Trump as just “Trump” within articles, it was the same practice for president Obama.
Hope, in my opinion DNO is actually very polite when it comes to addressing Skerrit. You see, I don’t have to be politically correct and that’s why I call the child by it’s proper name name GANGSTER. Never mind, DR. DR. or Honourable.
@ Hope, I sure don’t refer to this dishonorable man by any title since he has so badly defiled the office and everything in Dominica. I would not even refer to him by his last name or put a Mr infront his name. I simply refer to him by his mother given name Roosevelt.
It has been cleared by the minister of finance. Is he the minister of finance? Infact, isn’t he the minister of everything? All you voted for a clown and guess what… all you got an entire circus!
I hope the architects are well versed in school design for the tropics. The architecture of schools, and in particular primary schools, is of fundamental importance.
Really? While we built mansions and hotels for ministers with hurricane relief money? Boy, Dominicans good and soutiwey! And Cabinet can justify Prime Minister rent for how much thousands and we still have schools and homes looking like this on the island three years later after the hurricane? Dominicans all you wicked to you all selves! Shame on you PM! You are a greedy and selfish boy!
And that is really the truth.!!!!!