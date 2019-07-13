UPDATE: DLP and UWP postpone political events planned for Sunday

Saturday, July 13th, 2019
Both the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and the United Workers Party (UWP) have postponed political events which were scheduled to be held tomorrow Sunday July 14, 2019.

The DLP announced today that the launch of its candidate for the Roseau North constituency, Joseph Isaac, which was carded for Lindo Park in Goodwill has been postponed to Sunday July 21, due to a weather system that is expected to affect Dominica for the entire weekend.

The UWP also stated in a release that its rally planned for La Plaine this Sunday, has also been postponed to next Sunday.

“After having carefully considered the advice of the local weather experts and concerns for the safety and welfare of its supporters and the citizens of Dominica generally, a decision was taken to postpone the Eastern Zonal Rally, carded for Sunday July 14 to next week Sunday 21st July 2019,” the party said in its release . “Further announcements will be forthcoming.”

The leadership of the UWP has apologized for any inconveniences that may be caused because of this decision.

“The safety of citizens is always of paramount importance,” the release concludes.

