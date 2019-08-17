DLP candidate for Marigot disrupts Linton meeting

Gregory “Karessah” Riviere is expected to make history for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) by winning the Marigot Constituency at the next general election. That’s what DLP General Secretary, Edward Registe said at a news conference on Friday.

However, it appears that Riviere couldn’t wait until polling day to accomplish that feat. He did what no other general election candidate has done in Dominica’s recent political history, when he personally disrupted a meeting of his opponent, United Workers Party leader, Lennox Linton, in Marigot on Saturday night.

Riviere interrupted the UWP meeting when he approached Linton, during his address, demanding to speak.

Linton was at the time, speaking about allegations that the DLP was paying money to candidates to “step up” and “step down”.

“I hear that it has reached somewhere in the region of $15 million dollars that they are paying candidates in the Labour Party to step up and step down. Whose money is that? Your money,” Linton stated. “The candidates who are stepping up around the country, they are not telling people in these communities how much they getting but you are supposed to vote for them, for getting money – millions of dollars – from the Labour Party, to run.”

Linton went on to say, “…Anybody running for the Labour Party ticket in Marigot must tell the people of Marigot how much you get because if $15 million dollars sharing among candidates, I am sure to God; I am sure to God; that reverend, people…”

It was at that point that Riviere walked up to Linton and interrupted his presentation demanding, “Let me tell the people of Marigot, how much I get.” He was subsequently ushered out of the area.

Riviere’s launch as the DLP candidate has been announced for Sunday August 18, 2019 at the Marigot Fisheries where he will have the opportunity to provide the answer which he sought to give at the UWP public meeting on Saturday.

Below is a video recording of aspects of the incident.