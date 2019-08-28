DLP candidate lays out her plans for St. Joseph constituency

Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Candidate for the St Joseph constituency, Dr. Adis King, has highlighted a number of plans she has in place for that constituency in order to benefit residents there.

She was addressing hundreds of DLP supporters during her launch held in St Joseph recently.

Kings says her plans include the rehabilitation of a number of village roads, such as the Mero-Cuba Road and Gutter Road in Layou.

“The road from the Hillsborough Bridge to Yorke Valley Bridge will be constructed…,” she pomised, adding, “The transformation in housing will continue.”

Another of her goals, King says will be to see the completion of 100 climate resilient homes at Hillsborough Gardens.

“The first phase is intended to benefit 32 families,” she revealed. “When complete these homes will benefit the residents of St Joseph, Layou, and Mero.”

The village of Belles will also benefit from her housing transformation agenda and the government will work to create an environment where small industry can thrive and persons can create sustainable livelihoods, according to King.

In the area of education, she intends to pursue the goal of achieving a university graduate in every household in her constituency by ensuring that more students gain access to higher learning and gave thew assurance that with the construction of a Youth Training Centre, skills training programmes will be designed for the entire constituency.

King’s plan also places some focus on tourism as, with government support, community tourism groups in Mero and Layou will be encouraged to host activities that will attract more visitors to these communities.

“Our fishermen and farmers must benefit as well,” the St. Joseph MP hopeful noted.

King revealed that a special initiative will be to highlight the contribution of the music and life of Cadence Legend Jeff Joseph and Grammacks to Dominica.

Her plans for sports development include the improvement of the St Joseph playing field and she says talks are already underway with an NGO for the lighting of that facility. The st. Joseph basketball court is also to be upgraded to meet national standards so as to attract major games.

King would also like to improve healthcare tn the constituency by to hat it is her hope to continue the upgrade of the St Joseph Health Centre to include a Trauma Centre with trained staff.

The DLP candidate proposed, as one of her social programmes, the establishment of a home for the elderly in St. Joseph, “with trained staff to help take care of our loved ones who have taken care of us.”

King said there is no doubt that St Joseph has advanced and, “today we are better off than we were before.”