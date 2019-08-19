DLP candidate plans to transform Marigot if elected

DLP candidate for the Marigot constituency, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere, has outlined major developments and improvements which he says will “totally transform” the constituency once he has been elected to parliament.

In his address to the people of Marigot at his launch on Sunday at the Marigot Fisheries Complex, Riviere focused on Education and Agriculture as the two main aspects points.

“I have a vision for this constituency. I see a Marigot where its development is centered around its people so, I will push for a 300% increase in the number of university scholarships being awarded to this constituency on an annual basis,” he said. “In addition, I will encourage persons to take advantage of the programme organized by the Dominica State College (DSC) to utilize the satellite programme at the North East Comprehensive because under my leadership, I believe that education and training should be given serious attention.”

He said eight young people will receive assistance to attend university for this academic school year.

Riviere further stated that he will push for enhancement of agriculture in his community by assisting farmers and ensuring that it is taught and practiced in all schools.

“Agriculture should return to its rightful place here in this constituency. I will work with the farmers’ groups and other individuals, to increase their skills by using modern agricultural techniques such as greenhouse farming and hydroponics. We will work with small farmers to expand their poultry and pig farms respectively,” he stated.

The parliamentary representative-hopeful promised to work with hucksters to improve quality and increase the quantity of their produce entering national and regional markets and seek to implement the teaching and practice of agriculture in schools, “because I believe agriculture has fed us; agriculture sent us to school; agriculture gave us our independence. So, we must go back to the soil.”

He added, “With this in mind, we will see an increase in trade between this constituency and our neighboring French territory.”

He also vowed to bring the culture of backyard farming back to the community and encouraged villagers to be more involved in the production of agriculture.

Some of the other plans which Riviere has for his constituency, if he is elected, include: the designation, within three months of his election, of the Marigot Fisheries Complex as an official port of entry, the total elimination of pit toilets within 6 months, provision of affordable and decent housing and government lands to those in need and provision of assistance to entrepreneurs in small business to develop their products and enhance their customer service skills. The DLP candidate will also “push for improvement in sports clubs and youth groups in Marigot and Concord” and expand the National Employment Programme (NEP) programme and the Yes We Care Programme, among others.

Riviere called on his constituency to support him in order to work in their interest and said he is ready to take on the job of being Marigot’s next parliamentary representative.