DLP deserves ‘a gift’ of five more years says Blackmoore

Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore has said that the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) should be reelected as a reward for their performance over the years.

He made that statement on the Government Information Service (GIS) radio programme, Focus on Government and Development, recently.

Blackmoore believes that the upcoming election is not about voting for a party for a fifth term but voting for a party that is best prepared to rebuild this country Post-Maria.

“The guys on the other side are saying we are there for too long. If you take into consideration the extraordinary work that this party has done, the extraordinary leadership that this party has been provided with by the Prime Minister of this country by extension, it’s just like how if you have somebody who has done well, or has done remarkably well the person most times get a gift,” he stated.

According to the minister, the question that should be asked therefore, “In the face of crisis, has labour party in office done well enough to deserve a gift by the Dominican people?”

He cited the reroofing of people homes, pointing out that everybody was impacted by Hurricane Maria.

“We were written off by the outside world,” he said. “Almost two years thereafter, some of us are behaving like Hurricane Maria never passed.”

He added, “It is because of the remarkable work this party has done in office. Recognizing that after a major storm, the issue of housing was paramount; recognizing that after a major storm, mothers and fathers with their children studying overseas not knowing where their next dollar coming from .… to hear the prime minister saying, ‘I have your back; I shall come to your rescue and was able to wipe off all the outstanding payments on behalf of their children. Those are the issues.”