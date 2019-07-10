DLP deserves ‘a gift’ of five more years says Blackmoore

Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore has said that the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) should be reelected as a reward for their performance over the years.
He made that statement on the Government Information Service (GIS) radio programme, Focus on Government and Development, recently.
Blackmoore believes that the upcoming election is not about voting for a party for a fifth term but voting for a party that is best prepared to rebuild this country Post-Maria.
“The guys on the other side are saying we are there for too long. If you take into consideration the extraordinary work that this party has done, the extraordinary leadership that this party has been provided with by the Prime Minister of this country by extension, it’s just like how if you have somebody who has done well, or has done remarkably well the person most times get a gift,” he stated.
According to the minister, the question that should be asked therefore, “In the face of crisis, has labour party in office done well enough to deserve a gift by the Dominican people?”
He cited the reroofing of people homes, pointing out that everybody was impacted by Hurricane Maria.
“We were written off by the outside world,” he said. “Almost two years thereafter, some of us are behaving like Hurricane Maria never passed.”
He added, “It is because of the remarkable work this party has done in office. Recognizing that after a major storm, the issue of housing was paramount; recognizing that after a major storm, mothers and fathers with their children studying overseas not knowing where their next dollar coming from .… to hear the prime minister saying, ‘I have your back; I shall come to your rescue and was able to wipe off all the outstanding payments on behalf of their children. Those are the issues.”
wait….what is Blackmore ministry nuh? He in all sauce man? Is he that is the onion? Blackmore all you deserve is for Mahaut people to forcibly propel their foot and thrust the two round fleshy parts below your back, for keeping our country in this sorry state that it is. Shameless man.
Huh? DLP deserves a gift?
But where they get mister nuh.
Steeeeeeeeeeeuuuuuuuuuppppppppppssssssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
NEXT.
A gift you want for brother Skerrit because he has been so good to us? Man, good goverment is not about gifts you understand. That is our problem. As a leader you suppose to do your best for your people unconditionally, without expecting reward. That is how people will really love you. Rayburn you need an examination in the IQ departement if you dont understand this.
I went home on two weeks vacation and I was surprised to see there are more Haitians than Dominicans!! I believe DLP killed the country and there’s gonna be alot of work to bring it back !! Its very, very sad I must say
Cool out my broda. Your time up. No gift for you. If you had deserve a gift…there would be no need for you to ask. You and your friends are clearly so desperate. If I were you and your friends I would just shut up because the more you talk the worse it gets for you. Go spread your money as usual…..the money that is haunting all of you. Wicked wicked souls. We doh want all you no more.
Oh….you all see the money not working…now you begging for giff…well good luck Blackmore. Toute moune vlay cool out. Faire sa ou vlay…zor Ka allay!!!! Shooo shooo shooo…stop bothering us.
Sir. The only gift you and all your colleagues need is a rest! A rest from destroying our beautiful country. You all have fattened your pockets enough. After 20yrs of failure and wasting.money for votes you asking for a gift of 5.more years. Well take all the money and try to buy the votes like you accustomed to. Hope that works when everyone wants a little cool out..wicked men in high places always fall. Your
Time is up. PACK UP!!!
Dominica deserves a gift of being liberated from you labour parasites that are sucking her blood dry!
No man. In face of the Skerrits regime performance over the last 15 years they deserve nothing, absolutely nothing. All you should count yourself lucky that there is no law for incompetence. But at least there is one for fraud, theft and wrong accounting. So all of us are watching this space!!
All you deserve a gift of jail time..
Ok Baby Sarah. I hear you. Id say what you deserve on DNO but i fear that as minister of national security you will send your police goons to arrest me or follow me around and intimidate me. What the DLP deserves is a hard slap in truth, and a kick in the ….. on their way out. Not because they have not done much, but because with all their resources, they should have done more. Maria and Erica are not excuses for me. the only reason we bouncing back fast is because we were not that far from the bottom. Dominica looked like a real 3rd world country. dirty and deplorable. The storms only uncovered what needed to be done and paid attention to. and we still not making the place look nice. resilient and eco friendly but ugly reg cloth hung anywhere anyhow with any taste. i am glad the uwp not hanging cloth to add to the political debris all over the place.
A Gift of 5 more years? That’s a very telling statement.
With all that is going on especially in your situation regardless if the comments are true or fault you should not take to the Media because you expected all what is said and written, but beside that your party should never be given another five years for 20yrs you all did very little there is no more to be done by you and the administration it’s time to go.
DLP it’s time to go.
After 20 years of incompetence, ineptness, mismanagement and corruption, these guys are asking for 5 more years to inflict more misery on us.
After 20 years, less than 35 miles of roads repaired
After 20 years, over 70% of our bridges are crumbling without any repairs
After 20 years, the minimum wage remains below $5.00
After 20 years, Dominica has the 3rd highest unemployment rate in the Caribbean and youth unemployment is at a staggering 75%
After 20 years, no International Airport
After 20 years, our health care system is at a 3rd world level
After 20 years, Skerritt has accumulated unimaginable wealth while 40% of Dominicans live in indigent poverty
After 20 years, SKERRITT MUST GO!
de DLP does not deserve a gift especially in the face of crisis
skerrit was cutting cake with monfared while Erica was washing it hands in Petite savanne and de west coast.
God bless IOM and Samaritan Purse…..they are the ones responsible for de housing and school and health center rapid recovery following hurricane Maria.
A few Government buildings still uncovered …IOM not responsible for dat 2 years after Maria still millions coming from CBI
imagine MMC still trying to complete works at Belle vue chopin……. with a publicity campaign on a caribbean online newspaper every week
this is the response to tropical storm erica in 2015…..that is your record
I experienced Hurricane David, so this is not the first time that we have been devastated by a hurricane. Using Maria as a prop and a tool for inept leadership, corrupt governance, continued injustice and a filed state is a travesty of the highest order. We have experienced a level of societal decay, like no other. Giving out free homes to a few trusted party favorites is far from sustainable development. The return on that investment is zero.
Now DLP asking the people for a “coolout”.
Mr. Blackmore, you forgot the other quotes by Dr. Punjab:
“not your damn business”
“no law, no constitution”
“I run things”
When he rings the bell and the dust from Hurricane DLP settles, the corruption and embezzlement especially with CBI funds will be revealed. Your “coolout” is on its way.
Blackmore boy, we going to give you a gift… We will take you out from there and save you the embarrassment of failling the Dominican public for another five years.
It is for the reroofing that I am voting against you all for.. Had it not been for Caritas, Jehovah Witnesses, Samaritan Purse, Red Cross,etc Dominica would be in the same state that it was a day after Maria. Thank God many houses were insured, so the owners repaired their buildings .
Left to this government, only the houses of supporters would be re roofed…
Lazy, lisping, inarticulate Blackmore go take care of those public buildings in your constituency and the houses of the many non support who are still under tarpaulin .
Wicked!
May Chas Stay
Margee
Sot
Terre Berre
Vote the idiot out!!!
Listen to this man. I’m not even going to venture into his private affairs and will just reply from a political view. Blackmoore, you deserve absolutely nothing because you, Skerrit and your fellow ministers have done nothing for our island apart from skimming the state finances. If you only had an ounce of dignity in you, you and your colleagues incl. Skerrit would resign with immediate effect and pay back all your salaries for the last 10 years. Be under no illusion, if we get a new government in DA the first duty they will perform is to audit the accounts, incl. PetroCaribe, CBI and ministerial travel for the past 20 years!
After Hurricane Maria, the government of Dominica went to work as they should have, to rebuild the country. They did not do us a favour, they did their job. Supporters of either side must first understand that. Why do you need a gift for doing your job? Am I missing something here?
The real issue here is whether or not the government of Dominica has been doing it’s job well. Everything cannot be “the boys on the other side”. What Rayburn really wanted to say is all the cool out we gave you Dominicans, we expect a bigger cool out in return, and that is to remain in office. Best he had say that instead.
Now that I think about it, is probably a favour for true because no way, I can be paying road tax and my roads only fixing about once if we’re lucky twice a year. Anyway tanx for the favour Rayburn, I now know the names of all my potholes.
This clown and his 20 year old haircut
Change is a must labour must go
How about no more years for you and that corrupt regime led by Cool Out Skerrit! You time is up. Get out!
The performance of DLP is a clear indication as to why DLP should not be given five more years. After all these years of hard labor, the people of Dominica are paitently waiting for their sentence to be over.
The Minister of Injustice should seek counsel and keep his mouth shut. He is the last one that should be talking after that recently released audio tape. This man is a travesty on the lives and people of Dominica. Time to vote him out!
Keep dreaming,you incompetent so called minister of national security,bunch of waste.
Is joke Blackmoore joking? This corrupt, grossly inept, clueless, last placed government should never be rewarded with not even an extra day in government. Tell that to the many thousands of people who are presently living in dire poverty. Tell that to the thousands of young men and women , no matter how hard they have tried, can’t find employment. Tell this to the heads of households who can’t afford to feed their families. This government is a destructive force. Dispute these with concrete facts. For the last nineteen years of DLP rule, Dominicans have seen the destruction of Agriculture, Healthcare, National Security, Roads and Bridges, the Economy, Morals. Just about everything positive has gone up in flames. They have turned Dominica into a Military State. Tearing gassing women and children, falsely arresting opposition leaders, brutalizing civilians, having people on remand for multiple years is their deplorable legacy. Asking for 5 more years is TOTAL INSANITY!
Stupes. Dno why you even publishing commess like that ah?
Just listen to the articulation of our dear Minister. How has Dominica ended up with so many misfits in our Cabinet?
It is really difficult to comprehend that we have resolved to convince ourselves that these are the “better” of our Brains to sit in high office and make “impartial” decisions on our behalf. Blackmore needs speech therapy. Reminds me of the movie “The King’s Speech”, very disappointing.
Now, regarding what he thinks they “deserve”, he must be living too well to realize that the rest of us catching HELL under the DLP. Nonsense!!
DESERVES what nonsense I hearing there you know what allu deserve…….
Blackmoore a few weeks ago you were on record stating you don’t have authority direct police to go at people homes. It is essentially illegal. However, Austrie is on record saying you did and cabinet knows. You guys need to face the law and will face the law one day. This is a scandal of proportion and the longer you stay in gov the more evidence there is when that time comes. Do the country a favour and resign before its to late. Your sentence may be lighter. Why give gift when PM fired 13 for lack of performance. You guys are the kings of white elephant. Haiti has never recovered from bad governments and i am afraid that labour party has put Dominica on a path of endless misery for years to come. Check out Venezuela. We are going downn that same path.
prime minister saying, ‘I have your back; I shall come to your rescue
Correct me if i’m wrong, but wasn’t that the same prime minister that said it wasn’t the government responsibility to help ? but he just saw it fit to do so?
Secondly, the recovery of Dominica wasn’t to the good graces bestowed by his majesty on his loyal subjects. It was everybody in the country, those that clear roads, carry water for people, port workers Ok, there was a sitting government to liason with international communities but it’s the people on the ground that need the biggest gift.
“We were written off by the outside world,”Where you getting that from? So many foreign bodies were here? French , Dutch, IsraelAID? First time i saw so many helicopters in my life and we were written off by the outside world? You really want to put that on record?
Boss, the only 5 years I would give you is a 5 year sentence for those alleged allegations going around. ALLEGEDLY
So it take Hurricane Maria for the government to open it eyes? WOW!!!! All the more reason why the government needs to get out.