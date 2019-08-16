DLP expected to ‘make history’ in Marigot – DLP General Secretary

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) believes that history will be made in Marigot for the upcoming general elections.
That’s according to DLP General Secretary and candidate for the Grand Bay Constituency, Edward Registe.
The DLP announced at a press conference on Friday morning that its candidate for the Marigot constituency, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere will be launched on Sunday, 18thAugust, 2019 at the Marigot Fisheries Complex. The event begins at 2 pm.
Registe said the DLP has not won the Marigot seat in a long time and the party looks forward to adding that constituency to the number seats which they anticipate they will win across the country.
“The launch on Sunday is a much anticipated one and that of Mr. Gregory Riviere known as ‘Karessah’ and what we’re seeing in Marigot is really encouraging to the Dominica Labour party and we are looking forward to a very grand event,” Registe said.
“We hope that we can speak directly to the people of Marigot, to encourage them to support our candidate who we believe is a solid candidate and one who can have a major turnover in the seat. We are very confident moving into Marigot. While we have had interest in the Marigot seat before, this time around we believe that we have maybe one of our better chances to create history in the Marigot seat,” the DLP official declared.
DLP Candidate for Portsmouth, Ian Douglas said Riviere has always been working together with Dominica’s youth and the people of Marigot, making him an excellent candidate.
“We are very excited about the launching of Gregory “Karessah” Riviere. We think that we have an excellent candidate. He is a household name; everybody knows about Karessah. Not only because of his calypso fame but also his work among the youth of the country and all of the Marigot people,” Douglas effused.
He contended that Karessah is seen as an excellent candidate from all sides of the political spectrum.
“He has been with his people; from all reports he has been at it. In terms of Hurricane Maria, he’s been really integrated into the Marigot community,” Douglas continued. “He came to us and we didn’t have to go and look for him. He stepped up to the plate and decided that he wanted to serve his people.”
Douglas expressed his gratitude to Riviere for agreeing to be part of the DLP and gave the assurance that the party will go all out to ensure that he wins.
The DLP has indicated that topics such as the new Marigot Hospital and infrastructural developments within the constituency will be discussed at the Launch.
22 Comments
DLP made history already because they cannot tell us where our $1.2 billion dollars gone to. That’s what you call history because it never happened before nowhere in the Caribbean.
Wow ! What a brilliant way to end a very difficult week for my DLP! I really love that spirit man! I mean really since the budget debate Lennox Linton has my party playing on the back foot instead of forward and playing so many spinners on a pacy wicket. Man it was a very bad week for us in the DLP and make it worse, we were hoping to gain strength from the re-dedication service and instead, is the prophet that BLESSED Linton and gave our PM his final rite. So in the midst of such a difficult week why not make us laugh and give us laborites some hope . But though I really love the spirit of the strategy I hope Mr. Registe did not get the UWP base even more fired up because to me , a real laborite from birth, I know this is highly, highly impossible. It’s even easier for me to believe Portsmouth will turn BLUE with the loss of Ross Univerity than Marigot turning Red. I still RED but I seeing a BLUE waive coming.
I always say if it is one constituency that should not vote this administration is Marigot. FOR 19 YEARS these people were neglected. It always hurt my heart when I visited Marigot. To me it seemed Marigot was deleted from the map of Dominica by Skerrit. Let’s see :
1. Number of people with tapaulins on their roofs
2. People living in temporary shacks.
3. Abandonment of feeder roads.
4. No assistance for die hard farmers.
5. Failed to resurface main road.
6. Let’s not forget the sea blast
7. No investment opportunities for.the youths.
8. No hospital and the list goes on and on ……. so tell Greg wheel and come again. How.much workdid he with the youths of Marigot as a youth officer?
The labor party has already made history in marigot not only in marigot but in the world . They need to explain to the country why the hospital was allowed to fall apart ,and this started with their last candidate as resident doctor and he was from marigot . the people of marigot should take the whole delegation of the D L P on a sight seeing tour of what I see as a shameful sight been used as a substitute health facility PEOPLE WITH NO SHAME
What is his intellectual level? Does he have a degree? Does he have the integrity Mr. Linton has that will prevent any type of allegations? Is there something just waiting to come out? You had better careful the surprise is not in him.
So you are right, history might really be made!!!!!!!
A masters degree yes and integrity, yes! Now, tell us what YOU have your degree in.
I feel a strong, positive vibe about the Marigot Constituency. The last time I passed through, I saw so many red flags and the people were chanting Labour Power! It is very possible. Mr. Linton constant rants about gloom and doom, his neglect of the people during such a crucial moment will determine his fate. This will be history! My, people please take a trip to the Market, so much food! Da nice man! We voting Labour again. DLP, for the continued transformation of Dominica!
I know we like to make jokes on this site and play political games here. But let’s get serious and please listen to me as a seasoned and veteran laborite: you know if the DLP would make Karessa leader of the DLP Karessa would probably vote for labor. In fact based on my inside knowledge of our party, you know if we make Karessa the leader of the DLP Edward Registe would remain loyal to the DLP and would not switch to UWP? So let’s give it a try brothers and make Karessa Greg Reviere, the leader of our party so we could get his vote and then prevent Edward Registe from switching to UWP
@so-go-fly, Please stay away from the booz.
If the people of Marigot vote for a government that promising a hospital and basic needs since 2014 and only showing up in marigot now to dish out money then you right…that will be a historical event
DLP cares nothing for the people of Dominica, they’re so consumed with strategizing for a WIN nothing more, that even in an era in Dominica’s history of possibly the worse record regarding accountability and corruption in Gov’t, they take pleasure in showcasing their callous shamelessness.
In many ways, we can say that they have already “made history” in Marigot and in Dominica as a whole, just ask them where is the hospital, the international Airport, DCP, Bello,Ross and so on.
But DLP has gone so far that they really cannot afford to lose this election without suffering major personal consequences. Still there’s more history to be made when they are called to answer the 1 billion dollar question recently posed by the leader of the opposition.’
Dominicans must be truly dumb to allow a Gov’t to get away with so much bull..and Ian is one to talk, Portsmouth ppl should give him the shock that he truly deserves.
It looks like Linton neverse< the man had abandon marigot for 4 years and all of a sudden the man leaving in marigot, he is there every day even keeping meeting. This is not a good sign for Linton.
history in the making!!! You sure right it will be the making of history as he performance will be the WORST of all those who have allowed themselves to be used. Douglas said that Gregory came to them (DLP) but Gregory told the people of Marigot that he was approached. It is written in an earlier publication of the SUN newspaper this year; so who not being truthful???
You see miss Registe, people from Marigot are thinkers; we don’t forward on our knees but rather, on our feet. Where is the DLP’s report card for Marigot?? Let me tell you something: Gregory is not even going to vote for himself Go ahead, make my day and keep playing smart with chupidness. Make history in Marigot
HOTEP!
You can believe whatever you want Edward Registe. Karessah will not win in Marigot. It will not happen.
Now they even start hallucinating. Day by day Skerrit and Co. are moving further away from reality. Skerrit, instead of daydreaming you need to show us the CBI and the PetroCaribe accounts.
PM you dreaming come again if he get 3 votes he lucky marigot people not fools
but how many positions edward registe have nuh
Hey let me tell all you something, all you not listening or what? MARIGOT IS NOT FOR SALE!!!! Don’t come to speak to us about NOTHING! We are not easily bought Greg Reviere may be, but the host of MARIGOT will not be bought! So after all the neglect you just want to pour black top on road post hospital pictures and we are sold? Forget the nonsense, it will not happen, who fool all you? By the way let’s differentiate… Karessah is the calypsonian that sang AGAINST DLP in all calypsos, he sang he gave Dem licks, now GREG REVIERE is the DLP candidate for MARIGOT..
You catch my drift?…MARIGOT people supported KARESSAH, We will NOT support GREG the chameleon!!!!!
Sure, that will happen, when cock have teeth
Like he want to be another “fouchette “ in de cabinet
Welcome to the politically smart Marigot constituency.. The prime thing and question that will dominate the minds of the constituents is “”Where has the money gone”””.
Like the Castle Bruce, GrandFond, Roseau South, Roseau North constituencies, this is just an outing by Labourites to spend money from the millions they have to buy votes, but it’s just an outing in futility.
Where has the $$$1.291 billion gone?
Where is the money?
Where is the money?
Where is the money?
Yes! now he in the company of Peter Pros and Ras KellY!
We welcome you in the Labor Family.
History in the making!