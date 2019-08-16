DLP expected to ‘make history’ in Marigot – DLP General Secretary

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) believes that history will be made in Marigot for the upcoming general elections.

That’s according to DLP General Secretary and candidate for the Grand Bay Constituency, Edward Registe.

The DLP announced at a press conference on Friday morning that its candidate for the Marigot constituency, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere will be launched on Sunday, 18thAugust, 2019 at the Marigot Fisheries Complex. The event begins at 2 pm.

Registe said the DLP has not won the Marigot seat in a long time and the party looks forward to adding that constituency to the number seats which they anticipate they will win across the country.

“The launch on Sunday is a much anticipated one and that of Mr. Gregory Riviere known as ‘Karessah’ and what we’re seeing in Marigot is really encouraging to the Dominica Labour party and we are looking forward to a very grand event,” Registe said.

“We hope that we can speak directly to the people of Marigot, to encourage them to support our candidate who we believe is a solid candidate and one who can have a major turnover in the seat. We are very confident moving into Marigot. While we have had interest in the Marigot seat before, this time around we believe that we have maybe one of our better chances to create history in the Marigot seat,” the DLP official declared.

DLP Candidate for Portsmouth, Ian Douglas said Riviere has always been working together with Dominica’s youth and the people of Marigot, making him an excellent candidate.

“We are very excited about the launching of Gregory “Karessah” Riviere. We think that we have an excellent candidate. He is a household name; everybody knows about Karessah. Not only because of his calypso fame but also his work among the youth of the country and all of the Marigot people,” Douglas effused.

He contended that Karessah is seen as an excellent candidate from all sides of the political spectrum.

“He has been with his people; from all reports he has been at it. In terms of Hurricane Maria, he’s been really integrated into the Marigot community,” Douglas continued. “He came to us and we didn’t have to go and look for him. He stepped up to the plate and decided that he wanted to serve his people.”

Douglas expressed his gratitude to Riviere for agreeing to be part of the DLP and gave the assurance that the party will go all out to ensure that he wins.

The DLP has indicated that topics such as the new Marigot Hospital and infrastructural developments within the constituency will be discussed at the Launch.