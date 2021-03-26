DLP lawyers say no prospect of conviction in treating matter; ask DPP to drop charges

The outcome of an election treating matter brought against Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and other Dominica Labour Party (DLP) elected members is now in the hands of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who has been tasked to determine whether charges should be discontinued or sent before a magistrate for trial, as ordered in a Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling recently.

Lawyers for Skerrit and the DLP members officially wrote to the DPP on March 24, 2021 asking for the matter to be discontinued against their clients.

This issue stems from 2015 criminal complaints filed by Antoine Defoe, Mervin John Baptiste and Edingcot St. Valle in which they accused Skerrit and the DLP members of election treating regarding Dominica’s 2014 general elections by hosting two free concerts ahead of the polls. As a result, summonses were issued by a magistrate against Skerrit and the elected members then sought judicial review of that decision. The high court ruled in their favour and decided that the summonses were invalid.

However, Defoe (now deceased), John Baptiste and St. Valle appealed that decision at the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal and won. This was in turn appealed by the DLP members, leading to the CCJ’s decision on March 9, 2021 in which it dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal, and reinstated the summonses for the DLP members to appear before a magistrate to answer to the treating complaints.

Not long after that decision, one of the lawyers for the DLP, Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan indicated to media that he believed the DPP should intervene in the prosecution of the case, as has been done in other Eastern Caribbean jurisdictions such as St. Kitts and St. Vincent. He proposed a nolle prosequi or discontinuance in which he said the DPP is able to request that the complainants provide all evidence regarding their claims by a certain date and if they fail to do so, dismiss the charges against his clients.

“Why shouldn’t our DPP have the same constitutional duty and obligation?” Astaphan had asked.

In their letter, penned by Attorney Lennox Lawrence from Platinum Law Chambers and copied to lawyers on both sides, the chief magistrate and attorney general, the DLP members laid out various reasons for their discontinuance request, and called on both the DPP and attorney general to play a role in satisfying this petition.

Among the reasons cited for their request, lawyers for the DLP said that the complaints filed do not disclose the statutory offence of treating under Section 56 of the House of Assembly (Elections) Act and have no reasonable prospect of conviction.

The letter argues that hosting a public concert on two days during an election does not constitute as treating and that the complaints do not point to any specific person who corruptly treated and who was influenced to vote for a particular candidate on the days in question.

The letter also states that there was no indication that any of the accused had provided free alcohol or food to those who attended.

Lawrence also contends in the letter that it would be an abuse of the court’s process to prosecute charges of election treating over six years after elections – which have already been overtaken by another election – and when several members have retired and no longer participate in parliamentary politics. He added that it would not be in the public interest for unsuccessful candidates, their supporters or agents to be prosecuted as this would cause chaos and political persecution.

Meanwhile, Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) Lenox Linton remains adamant that, it is indeed in the public interest to prosecute the matter “because this is about free and fair elections in Dominica.”

“This is about elections with integrity. I am saying that any decision on the part of the attorney general or the director of public prosecutions to intervene and discontinue these proceedings following the decision of the CCJ is so outrageous [and] in defiance of logic,” he said to media.

“This letter is copied to the attorney general of Dominica… It is also copied to her worship the chief magistrate – the same chief magistrate who is sitting on a CCJ order to assign a magistrate to the case. Before she gets to the assignment of the magistrate she has this letter in front of her for attorneys from members of the DLP obviously seeking to tell her ‘listen, hold up on that, don’t be busy to go and assign any magistrate because we are asking the director of public prosecutions to enter this and discontinue it,’” Linton added.

When Astaphan had first suggested the discontinuance in the media, Lawyer for the complainants, Cara Shillingford responded by stating that she believed it would be “very inappropriate and improper” to dismiss the charges especially since the CCJ had already ruled on the matter. She said that a Nolle prosequi by the DPP would undermine the CCJ’s decision.

“It has gone to the level of the highest court in the land…And when you look at the decision of the court, it says that all persons are equal before the court. That is something that the CCJ highlighted and stressed. That it cannot be that there are two classes of citizens. The law must apply to the elected politicians just as it applies to ordinary men and women,” Shillingford stated.

In response to this, government Minister Reginald Austrie lashed out at Shillingford.

“Why are you doing this to the people of Dominica? Why are you tarnishing your very promising legal career, and to soil it because of jealousy, envy and greed against the Dominica Labour Party?” Austrie had said.

When pressed for a comment by the media, Shillingford responded, “I do not know the gentleman personally. I’ve never had a conversation with him. [I] never had any interaction with him. So for him to describe me as being jealous of the Labour Party or anything like that, you know, I think it’s completely ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, other legal experts have publicly opposed the discontinuance including Justice Dr. Irvin Andre, who labelled the idea as a “harbinger of an evil that may be stalking the land.”

Dr. Andre, on Q95 FM Radio’s Hot Seat program recently, said that while exercising this discretion to interfere has constitutional validity deriving from Section 72 of the Constitution, this “would pose a grave peril to the whole question of justice in Dominica.”

“I’m not saying that a peril does not already exist but it will, in my view, deepen the type of legal crisis that we have been mired in for years. Why? This decision would come in the very wake of the CCJ’s decision – the ultimate court of appeal for Dominica and some of the other islands. The CCJ was quite clear that the chief magistrate should appoint a magistrate to hear the case as it is initiated and prosecuted privately,” he further stated.

Dr. Andre, in pointing to a few Nolle prosequi decisions from previous judgements, said that typically, the DPP would intervene for reasons which are in the public interest and this should be done sparingly and in exceptional situations.

Likewise, the Committee of Concerned Lawyers (CCL) of Dominica has also rejected the idea of discontinuance. They labelled the notion as an obvious attempt to prevent the prime minister and others from answering to the treating allegations.

“Any and every call to Nolle prosequi the matter is an attempt to interfere with the independence of the DPP, and not a voice of justice or a voice of national interest and as such must be made inaudible and further impotent,” the CCL said.

“This case is of paramount significance to the jurisprudence of the Eastern Caribbean but in particular to Dominica because of the alleged widespread electoral corruption perpetrated by the Dominica Labour Party, the violation of the supremacy of the rule of law, inequality before the law, the lack of integrity of our electoral system, and the repeated undermining of our fledgling democracy,” the CCL stated.

It further noted that, “without any doubt, this matter ought to be dealt with utmost dispatch. A magistrate must immediately be assigned to have the matter heard so that the matter can be completely ventilated in a reasonable timeframe of no more than six months. A swift adjudication of the matter would accommodate appeals if exercised, and finality of the question of treating in Dominica.”

Moreover, former prosecutor in the office of the DPP Clement Joseph had also opined that while discontinuance is within the power of the DPP, it must be for a legitimate reason and should be requested and conducted in the appropriate way.

According to court documents, apart from the prime minister, the individuals accused of treating are: Reginald Austrie, Rayburn Blackmoore, Cassius Darroux, Justina Charles, Kathleen Daniel, Ian Douglas, Johnson Drigo, Colin McIntyre, Roselyn Paul, Ian Pinard, Petter St. Jean, Ivor Stephenson, Kelver Darroux, Kenneth Darroux.

The full letter from Lawrence to the DPP is posted below:

