DLP lawyers say no prospect of conviction in treating matter; ask DPP to drop charges

The outcome of an election treating matter brought against Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and other Dominica Labour Party (DLP) elected members is now in the hands of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who has been tasked to determine whether charges should be discontinued or sent before a magistrate for trial, as ordered in a Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling recently.
Lawyers for Skerrit and the DLP members officially wrote to the DPP on March 24, 2021 asking for the matter to be discontinued against their clients.
This issue stems from 2015 criminal complaints filed by Antoine Defoe, Mervin John Baptiste and Edingcot St. Valle in which they accused Skerrit and the DLP members of election treating regarding Dominica’s 2014 general elections by hosting two free concerts ahead of the polls. As a result, summonses were issued by a magistrate against Skerrit and the elected members then sought judicial review of that decision. The high court ruled in their favour and decided that the summonses were invalid.
However, Defoe (now deceased), John Baptiste and St. Valle appealed that decision at the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal and won. This was in turn appealed by the DLP members, leading to the CCJ’s decision on March 9, 2021 in which it dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal, and reinstated the summonses for the DLP members to appear before a magistrate to answer to the treating complaints.
Not long after that decision, one of the lawyers for the DLP, Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan indicated to media that he believed the DPP should intervene in the prosecution of the case, as has been done in other Eastern Caribbean jurisdictions such as St. Kitts and St. Vincent. He proposed a nolle prosequi or discontinuance in which he said the DPP is able to request that the complainants provide all evidence regarding their claims by a certain date and if they fail to do so, dismiss the charges against his clients.
“Why shouldn’t our DPP have the same constitutional duty and obligation?” Astaphan had asked.
In their letter, penned by Attorney Lennox Lawrence from Platinum Law Chambers and copied to lawyers on both sides, the chief magistrate and attorney general, the DLP members laid out various reasons for their discontinuance request, and called on both the DPP and attorney general to play a role in satisfying this petition.
Among the reasons cited for their request, lawyers for the DLP said that the complaints filed do not disclose the statutory offence of treating under Section 56 of the House of Assembly (Elections) Act and have no reasonable prospect of conviction.
The letter argues that hosting a public concert on two days during an election does not constitute as treating and that the complaints do not point to any specific person who corruptly treated and who was influenced to vote for a particular candidate on the days in question.
The letter also states that there was no indication that any of the accused had provided free alcohol or food to those who attended.
Lawrence also contends in the letter that it would be an abuse of the court’s process to prosecute charges of election treating over six years after elections – which have already been overtaken by another election – and when several members have retired and no longer participate in parliamentary politics. He added that it would not be in the public interest for unsuccessful candidates, their supporters or agents to be prosecuted as this would cause chaos and political persecution.
Meanwhile, Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) Lenox Linton remains adamant that, it is indeed in the public interest to prosecute the matter “because this is about free and fair elections in Dominica.”
“This is about elections with integrity. I am saying that any decision on the part of the attorney general or the director of public prosecutions to intervene and discontinue these proceedings following the decision of the CCJ is so outrageous [and] in defiance of logic,” he said to media.
“This letter is copied to the attorney general of Dominica… It is also copied to her worship the chief magistrate – the same chief magistrate who is sitting on a CCJ order to assign a magistrate to the case. Before she gets to the assignment of the magistrate she has this letter in front of her for attorneys from members of the DLP obviously seeking to tell her ‘listen, hold up on that, don’t be busy to go and assign any magistrate because we are asking the director of public prosecutions to enter this and discontinue it,’” Linton added.
When Astaphan had first suggested the discontinuance in the media, Lawyer for the complainants, Cara Shillingford responded by stating that she believed it would be “very inappropriate and improper” to dismiss the charges especially since the CCJ had already ruled on the matter. She said that a Nolle prosequi by the DPP would undermine the CCJ’s decision.
“It has gone to the level of the highest court in the land…And when you look at the decision of the court, it says that all persons are equal before the court. That is something that the CCJ highlighted and stressed. That it cannot be that there are two classes of citizens. The law must apply to the elected politicians just as it applies to ordinary men and women,” Shillingford stated.
In response to this, government Minister Reginald Austrie lashed out at Shillingford.
“Why are you doing this to the people of Dominica? Why are you tarnishing your very promising legal career, and to soil it because of jealousy, envy and greed against the Dominica Labour Party?” Austrie had said.
When pressed for a comment by the media, Shillingford responded, “I do not know the gentleman personally. I’ve never had a conversation with him. [I] never had any interaction with him. So for him to describe me as being jealous of the Labour Party or anything like that, you know, I think it’s completely ridiculous.”
Meanwhile, other legal experts have publicly opposed the discontinuance including Justice Dr. Irvin Andre, who labelled the idea as a “harbinger of an evil that may be stalking the land.”
Dr. Andre, on Q95 FM Radio’s Hot Seat program recently, said that while exercising this discretion to interfere has constitutional validity deriving from Section 72 of the Constitution, this “would pose a grave peril to the whole question of justice in Dominica.”
“I’m not saying that a peril does not already exist but it will, in my view, deepen the type of legal crisis that we have been mired in for years. Why? This decision would come in the very wake of the CCJ’s decision – the ultimate court of appeal for Dominica and some of the other islands. The CCJ was quite clear that the chief magistrate should appoint a magistrate to hear the case as it is initiated and prosecuted privately,” he further stated.
Dr. Andre, in pointing to a few Nolle prosequi decisions from previous judgements, said that typically, the DPP would intervene for reasons which are in the public interest and this should be done sparingly and in exceptional situations.
Likewise, the Committee of Concerned Lawyers (CCL) of Dominica has also rejected the idea of discontinuance. They labelled the notion as an obvious attempt to prevent the prime minister and others from answering to the treating allegations.
“Any and every call to Nolle prosequi the matter is an attempt to interfere with the independence of the DPP, and not a voice of justice or a voice of national interest and as such must be made inaudible and further impotent,” the CCL said.
“This case is of paramount significance to the jurisprudence of the Eastern Caribbean but in particular to Dominica because of the alleged widespread electoral corruption perpetrated by the Dominica Labour Party, the violation of the supremacy of the rule of law, inequality before the law, the lack of integrity of our electoral system, and the repeated undermining of our fledgling democracy,” the CCL stated.
It further noted that, “without any doubt, this matter ought to be dealt with utmost dispatch. A magistrate must immediately be assigned to have the matter heard so that the matter can be completely ventilated in a reasonable timeframe of no more than six months. A swift adjudication of the matter would accommodate appeals if exercised, and finality of the question of treating in Dominica.”
Moreover, former prosecutor in the office of the DPP Clement Joseph had also opined that while discontinuance is within the power of the DPP, it must be for a legitimate reason and should be requested and conducted in the appropriate way.
According to court documents, apart from the prime minister, the individuals accused of treating are: Reginald Austrie, Rayburn Blackmoore, Cassius Darroux, Justina Charles, Kathleen Daniel, Ian Douglas, Johnson Drigo, Colin McIntyre, Roselyn Paul, Ian Pinard, Petter St. Jean, Ivor Stephenson, Kelver Darroux, Kenneth Darroux.
The full letter from Lawrence to the DPP is posted below:
48 Comments
Another attempt to circumvent the law. See, these guys have become accustomed to having their way. They feel physically attacked when they’re asked to act under the rule of Law.
The facilitators of this modern above-the-law type of leadership in our Government should be ashamed of themselves and embarrassed for the harm that they have occasioned on the various noble institutions and people of Dominica. All in the Name of money in their pockets while the vast majority of Dominicans have no financial backing or monetary recourse for themselves and their families.
Where is the Humanity!! How long shall they continue to plunder and dismantle everything that we the citizens of Dominica hold dear.
i. The complaints filed by the Respondents and the summonses issued by
the Magistrates’ Court are reinstated; and
ii. The Chief Magistrate shall proceed to assign a Magistrate to hear the
complaints filed by the Respondents.
Here is the decision of CCJ –
b. The following orders of the Court of Appeal are affirmed, namely:
i. The complaints filed by the Respondents and the summonses issued by
the Magistrates’ Court are reinstated; and
ii. The Chief Magistrate shall proceed to assign a Magistrate to hear the
complaints filed by the Respondents.
No where in this does the DPP have any right to decide if the matter should go to trial or not. Those lawyers too dam wicked.
@Plain and Simple
You are precisely right. That’s it!
This is a very important case.
I can see Skerrit being very vindictive, if the case goes against him. The DLP think that they have a right to rule Dominica, without any accountability. They have the might of the police and military on their side. They appear to have the power of life and death. – ( Just look at Burma / Myannmar today- as an example of what unchecked power can do.(120 killed)
How independent is the acting DPP- Ms Sherma Dalrymple? I worry that undue pressure can be placed on this person to do the government’s bidding. How can she be impartial.
I think that if we want transparent justice, this case must be judged outside of Dominica and the Caribbean, because there are too many powerful people in the fray. Dominica is apparently well known for widespread electoral malpractice, on an industrial scale, including flying in voters, to vote for the government on election day, and then flying them out on the same day, after paying them to vote for the…
@ Brian Mitchel.
That’s a brilliant comment, from one who thinks deeply!!!!
I agree with you 100%.
Your sentiments have crossed my mind several times.
Quote from the BBB: The people of Miyanma/ Burma wants their democracy back even if it means burning their cities to the ground”.
Now that is whatI call patriotism to the core. They realize that blahblahing non stop on radio and giving nice fancy speeches will not do it! I love the people of miyanma 🙏🏿🙏🏿
No, we do not have to burn the place down to get our democracy back. We would end up like Haiti, where they got their freedom by destroying property and their source of wealth sugar that was more precious than oil at that time. Look what happend. Their elite survive to this day, they just find another leader to enable the enable them to continue paying no tax, in places like Monaco or Dubai today, wear fancy clothes like at the royal court and the people still poor and run away to places like Dominica to be exploited further again. No, we must clean our country, keep it intact and make it attractive for genuine investors that are not just looking for cheap labour. I don’t want us to become another basket case like Haiti forever depending on handouts. I mean, who wants to be paid in gourd?
In Dominica we have all the tell-tale signs of a CORRUPT regime. They all have the same modus operandi by doing five things.
1. They tamper with the Electoral System to rig the elections in their favor.
2. They use the military might of the state (police/army) to intimidate and suppress the people.
3. They use the judicial system to harass and jail dissenters.
4. They keep the vast majority of the citizenry dirt poor so that they have to rely on the government for the basic necessities of life (food, shelter, clothes).
5.They hog the financial and other resources of the state for themselves while depriving the masses. The Middle Class is destroyed and the gap between the few rich citizens (politicians & their enablers) and the rest of the population is as wide as the Pacific Ocean.
This is precisely what obtains in Dominica today. All Dominicans should get a fair share of the proverbial National Pie.
I read this piece over and over again, and I am just boggled by how Lennox stumbled over trying to sound intellectually pristine while searching for precedent -Dana S Seetahal, Lord Bingham (at PG 3), Jones (at PG 7), Andrew Erlam (at PG 8), viii (at PG 7): Halsbury Laws of England – all references intended to undermine the structural and legal integrity, and judicial authority of the CCJ.
Did he reference cases heard in Dominica et al, that is clear, but there is a conundrum of discombobulated references, not intellectually, but cleverly disguised to, as judge Richard A. Posner wrote in his book The Overcoming Law: he did not write his book for the ordinary mind to understand. I see the same vein in Lennox’s desire for most Laboutires to call him brilliant, but not understand what he wrote.
This political hatchet job is in the same context as the other Portsmouth man who rejected the Election Reform Report. Nope I did not call Laboutires deplorables.
This attempt by the lawyer for the DLP to have the DPP refuse to appoint a magistrate to hear the case could be seen as an intimidation of an official of the court, which would be a serious offence. The CCJ would see it also as a direct challenge to their ruling and consider this attempt to negate their verdict as a contempt of court and not take it lightly. The stakes are high, particularly for attorney Lawrence and his team as they stand to lose most.
Mr. Skerrit is METAPHORICALLY a KIDNAPPER. Here’s what he has done:
*kidnapped the electoral system
*kidnapped the police force
*kidnapped the courts
*kidnapped the CBI program
*kidnapped the public service
*kidnapped the NYC
*kidnapped the parliament
*kidnapped the village councils
*kidnapped the government
Now he is endeavoring to kidnap the entire country for he stated that Dominica needs no opposition parties for “I alone run things.”
Dominicans! Where is the rebellious spirit of hour ancestors against TYRANNY.
When there was a huge, public outcry over the $64 000 monthly rent for Mr. Skerrit, his wife and two children for taking up residence in the Five Star hotel in Morn Daniel, Mr. Austrie came out swinging in defence of this wanton waste of poor tax payers money.
The CCJ ruled that this trial should go forward. Mr. Austrie again has come out like an erupting volcano, a battering ram, an enraged Rottweiler attacking the taciturn, decent and well-respected attorney at law and daughter of the soil, Cara Shellingford. Her only crime was to seek justice for her clients and the citizens by extension.
This leads me to conclude that Mr. Austrie’s sole portfolio as a Minister of Government is to be the Hatchet Man. Citizens should not expect any thing more of the gentleman for he does not possess the mental acuity of doing much more than to rant and rave. Every time Mr. Austrie opens his mouth, I’m reminded of the saying: Empty vessels make the most noise. Don’t you?
Don’t forget he is also chairman of Petro Caribe in Dominica. That is a very lucrative appointment I would imagine and he would lose al that as well as his position as an M.P. if he is convicted. So he has to fight, fair or foul.
When the CCJ handed down its ruling didn’t Mr. Skerrit declare that he was happily looking forward for his day in court? What has happened since? Is he getting cold feet?
This has all the fingerprints of Tony Astaphan. He’s trying desperately to avoid another embarrassing loss to the young, brilliant, emerging legal luminary in the person of Cara Shillingford. She totally outperformed him and made him looked his age, like the geriatric has-been he is.
This man (Tony Astaphan) has won most of his cases on technicalities. When he has to argue the facts put before him, such as in this trial, let’s see how this verbal contortionist will fare.
I can’t believe a gifted liar that almost became my priest wrote this letter. Let me remind this lawyer priest of this passage:
9 Knowing this, that the law is not made for a righteous man, but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and for sinners, for unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers,
10 For whoremongers, for them that defile themselves with mankind, for menstealers, for liars, for perjured persons, and if there be any other thing that is contrary to sound doctrine;
11 According to the glorious gospel of the blessed God, which was committed to my trust. 1Timothy 1:9-17
King James Version
But the same lawyer brought me before the court when he knew there was no prospect of getting a conviction. In fact after the case he and I had a private conversation about the ruling that went in my favor and he told me he knew he was not going to win.so I asked him why he had to embarrass me in front of so many people for something he knew I didn’t not do and his response was, is the court that gives justice. Today the sucker writing to DPP to ensure Skerrit and his ministers don’t appear before the court?
Initially , these lawyers had not seen it fit to ask the DPP to dismiss the case! but now that the case has gone to the ECCOURT and CCJ, they are requesting that it be dismissed! Now that the Final Court (CCJ) of Dominica has sent the matter to be deliberated upon… HAD I BEEN SKERRIT, I WOULD HAVE FIRED THESE LAWYERS! PURE INCOMPETENCE…if the DPP dismisses the case and it is taken back to the CCJ, then what? the CCJ HAS GIVEN A UNANIMOUS DECISION WHICH WILL STAND!
Just listen to Austrie and it’s clear why he, Skerrit, the DLP and the entire Cabal are so concerned and need this to go away. They wouldn’t win another election in Dominica again. Austrie, of course in true Skerrit style turns the issue around to use it as a propaganda stunt and to fool the people of DA again. These guys have an awful lot to loose if they were to loose an election!
I don’t get it. Skerrit and his team were brought before the court for violating the election laws. So Skerrit them asked their high Court to declare the surmouns invalid so as expected when masters give an order to their servants, the high Court did as they were commanded. So the three local voters appealed the matter before the Easter Caribbean Court and they ruled in favor of the three gentlemen. Upon hearing that judgement Skerrit and his lawyers appealed the results before CCJ. QUESTION: Why didn’t they ask the DPP to intervene at that time instead of going to the CCJ, the highest court of appeals? Anyway, the CCJ ruled against Skerrit and boys and said in no uncertain terms that this matter should go before the Magistrate Court. But shouldn’t Skerrit them be happy, since the chief magistrate is one of theirs? Why then they don’t want it to go before the Magistrate? So instead they want the DPP to rule on it? Is the DPP now our highest court!? But look trouble I see
We strongly concur with the results of the Courts that it’s obvious they DLP violated the procedures relating to acknowledging the necessary procedures of legal matters and protocol of implementing the necessary precedence as allowed by the constitution and the necessary protocols that proceedures of
Elections of state must be adhered to without undue influence and or interference.
Transparency and Decency is key to Good Governance. Political Parties, in particular those in government must adhere to the laws of the State and no Prime Minister is above the Laws of the Constitution and the rule of laws.
We have serious concerns of the operations of the Labour Party Government and its Leadership. There is also an Opposition Party and Leader of the Opposition that respect and decency must be applied at all times.
The questionable sitting Labour government is not the principle Party of the country. There is also a distinguished United Workers Party as the Opposition within…
The same cowards who have Lennox Linton before the court for about three years, and paying a Trinidadian Senior Counsel millions of $$$$$$$$ to see if they can jail Linton, are now telling us that the court is for Linton and other poor people, and not for them!!!!!
The rogue DLP regime is telling us that, they can do what they want with impunity..
Well the DPP better drag you all azzzzzes to a magistrate to answer questions, because you all are election “”sackway volehs””!!!
And you all must stop insulting the CCJ…Skerrit did not give us a choice to decide CCJ or Privy Council. He used his majority in parliament and just chose CCJ.. Now the little coward is peeing on him…It’s good practice for you Skerrit, because you must visit the court, countless times in your later years.
I want to thank Cara (our rising star) effusively, for “”day carlay ing”” little Tony at the court..She made him “barvay” and
“”bar zoo dee””.. Caval, take that!!!
They all should be…
I see it as an abuse of the courts to have the lawyers for the DLP deciding for the courts what is an abuse of the legal process. The CCJ, which is the highest court in the Caribbean which Dominica recognizes, has ruled that this is not a waste of the court’s time nor is it an abuse of the legal system because they see legal matters which the defendants have to answer to. Is Dominica moving towards a kangaroo court system where the government is the chef, cook and bottle washer. Looks like this is the next level, but it won’t work in the long run because this country has a history of sound Democratic rule grounded in the British Common law. No double doctorate dude will impose his law on Dominica.