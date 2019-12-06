DLP Roseau South candidate promises to reduce unemployment if elected

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for Roseau South, Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite has said that she intends to lower the levels of unemployment among Dominica’s youth if elected into office.

Lockhart-Hypolite said she will begin skills training and promote activities in the areas of fishing, small business tourism, entrepreneurship, agriculture, sports, and culture.

“I intend to work with labour to lower the levels of unemployment and underemployment to provide greater and more sustainable avenues for young people to earn money and become finically independent,” she said.

“I want our young people in Roseau south to tap into the new educational opportunities under Labour such as the ‘Learn Where You Are’, that will allow you to attend the Dominica State College (DSC) on your phone, on your tablet, on your computer,” Lockhart stated.

She promised that young people will not pay taxes in the first six months of their first jobs under a DLP government. and .

She stated that she will attend to the housing needs and will establish the Roseau South Development Foundation to facilitate the processes of community transformation and people’s development.

Lockhart-Hypolite also intends to revamp the various community feasts such as the flower show in Giraudel and Fisherman Feast in Newtown to increase social and economic activity.

She added that works which have already started in her constituency includes the construction of one hundred and fifty-six apartments units in Bath Estaste, Egliston, and wall house, a Newtown health center, a half court in Kings Hill and a resource center in Fortune.

Meantime, the DLP candidate stated that with more women elected into government, the quality of life will be improved in Dominica.

“With more women elected in office there would be greater emphasis on quality of life and family life…I want to represent the interest of single mothers, the youth, the less fortunate, family, those who left school too soon and reduce their challenges of success and getting ahead.”

Lockhart-Hypolite further mentioned that her service did not only start as a candidate as she is the founder and president of the Roseau South Activist Group.

She said her group has been involved in a vast number of community based voluntary activates which comprised of cleaning many villages within Roseau South, providing food for the homeless and assisting person with home repairs.

Lockhart-Hypolite was the chair person of the credit committee at the National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU) and also the bursar of the DSC for over ten years.