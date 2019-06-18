DLP Wesley candidate promises humility, honesty, integrity and a development focus on agriculture.

Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Wesley constituency, Fidel Grant said he pledges to serve all Dominicans with humility, honesty and integrity.

Grant made the statement at his launching ceremony in Wesley on June 16th,2019.

“I stand here tonight to present myself to Dominica…to pledge that I will serve you with humility, honesty and integrity. To pledge that I will avail myself to all; the weak, the elderly, the working class, the fluent, to help make a difference for each life that I will come in contact with,” he stated.

He continued, “I am the son of a farmer and a single mother who work all jobs…to make ends meet, who for the most of her life was unemployed. I know what it is to be poor… what it is to be without. Single mothers I know your struggle, I know what you are facing, I saw my mother’s experience. For 10 years I was employed as finance manager of the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD), it was there I began working with you, the small business owner, the farmers, the fishermen and many of you in my consistency.”

Grant further stated that major improvements have been made in Dominica over the past 20 years.

“20 years ago, it took us two hours to get to Roseau from this consistency…it now takes 45 minutes to get to Roseau. 20 years ago, we had no school bus transporting our school children to and from school. 20 years when I attended college there were only 5 [students] from this constituency, today there are over 50 young people from this constituency attending the Dominica State College (DSC). 20 years ago, university was a luxury for many in Dominica, today this government is spending millions on university fees for our young people. I am happy to report 5 young people from this consistency will leave for university in September and this number is likely to increase.”

He said one of his main areas of focus will be on his constituency’s agricultural sector.

“Farmers, I present myself ready, ready to march into battle with you, ready to explore new strategies with you. Together, we have formed our plans for the future of this constituency and I must say the future of Wesley/Woodford Hill looks bright,” he said.

The DLP Wesley candidate identified farming as one of his priority areas and assured his supporters that the labor party administration will continue with its commitment to the farmers of Wesley and Woodford Hill.

“The prime minister has advised me that soon we’ll commence repair of the Mango Gutter Road and then one by one, we will see the rehabilitation of each and every farm access road,” he stated. “We will complete the agricultural stations at Londonderry and Woodford Hill. This labor party will continue to provide imports free of charge and at a concessionary rate.”

Grant said he knows the vision and struggles of his people and will find ways to improve their lives and serve them in a new and greater capacity.