DLP will not build any international airport but UWP will, says Linton

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton has responded to comments made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit as it relates to the construction of an international airport for Dominica.
Skerrit said while speaking at the recent launch of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Wesley candidate, that he has five “solid” proposals from a number of firms for the construction of the much-talked-about international airport.
He said also that negotiations are underway “for the best deal” with firms from China, India, Dubai, two multilateral agencies and independent developers in Europe and the Americas.
But Linton is of the view that the DLP will not build any international airport in Dominica.
“We the United Workers Party will build it,” he said during an interview on Q-95 Radio.
“The United Workers Party (UWP), within 4 and a half years in government between 1995 and 2000, completed detailed plans studies for the construction of an international airport and lined up over $100 million in funding to begin the project,” Linton stated.
He continued, “You are telling me that happened and all of that was done back in 1998/1999 twenty (20) years ago…after 20 years of this labour party government, the head of government is telling you that they have all the money that they need to build the airport, pay land owners and all that, but they are struggling to find designers to tell them what the airport should look like.”
Linton said that this sounds like “monkey business” to him.
“Because in the parliament, we heard that this very same gentleman [PM Skerrit] who is looking to find studies and designs and plans actually spent $3.2 million of the state’s money on preliminary investigations into an international airport in Dominica,” he said. “That was paid to an American company. What is the name of the company and where are the plans? What did we get for the $3.2 million?”
Under the Gaston Browne- Roosevelt Skerrit administration Dominica will never build an Intll Airport.
But why!? We already have one.
Shut olup and tell me about those millions of dollars u pocket on our head. I almost turn blue but I need a breakdown of that money first..until then I still with labour..so I not pm “yet” and u start with your commess. Your head will come big on state money papa. I waiting
Mr. Linton, you were unable to put a team together after Hurricane Maria, to engage in community service, what would lead me to believe this pronouncement? You failed to prove your worth during our darkest hours and so we shall reject you come next election! Actions speaks louder than words. Your utterance is a fabrication. We stand firm with PM Skerrit! He has been here through thick and thin. DLP, for the continued transformation of Dominica!
Mr. Linton are you depending on the jumbie monies that Skerrit has and is putting aside you are going to use to build the airport?
Are you not scared of the JUMBIE MONEY, Linton?