DLP’s Frederick to highlight health and education if elected in Salybia constituency

An independent health sector and an improved educational system are among the major plans that Dominica Labor Party (DLP) Candidate for the Salybia constituency, Cozier Frederick, has outlined for his community.

Fredrick made the announcement during his DLP launch in Salybia on Sunday, September 8th, 2019.

“Let’s together, with renewed energy, revive the dream of our former Chief, Garnet Joseph, and make the Salybia consistency an independent health district with our own doctor, adequate staffing and necessary equipment, to serve our constituency,” Frederick said. “For too long, our people have to travel to Roseau to buy simple over-the-counter medication that costs much less than the bus fare. We must have our own pharmacy at the Salybia Health Centre.”

Frederick stressed the need for financing in the Salybia constituency, for access to credit…for economic development. but he believes that education is the most important pillar for economic development.

“Let me thank the PM for making college education free for all who wish to further their education. I have had discussions with the director of telecoms this week and we will establish a smart centre in the constituency, which will provide satellite services of the Dominica State College (DSC),” he said.

The DLP Salybia candidate is also advocating for a secondary school in the constituency which would help address the “many challenges” faced in providing local and globally relevant education to children.

He referred to the planned construction of fifty brand new housing units as only the beginning of a new housing thrust in the constituency.

“I am here to tell you today, that we have only just started. There is much more work to be done to bring the level of our housing stock on par with the rest of our country. To this end, there are a number of housing solutions which include fifty brand new housing units, sponsored by the EU and pre-fabricated concrete homes with samples in Sinecou and in Lagley,” Fredrick stated.

He also hopes to find more consistent markets and apply a more scientific approach to the agricultural sector as well as enhance the tradition of arts and craft and to teach it as a subject around the country.

“My life has been a journey of service to this community and today, I have come here to ask you to join me… as we march to a resounding victory on election day,” the Salybia MP-hopeful declared.

The DLP candidate thanked his campaign and the residents of the Salybia constituency for their support and promised to give voice to their dreams, aspirations and needs.