DLP’s ‘Teacher Bonnie’ to be launched in Castle Bruce

Former high school principal and wife of a pastor, Octavia “Teacher Bonnie” Alfred, will be officially presented this weekend, as the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Castle Bruce Constituency.
The event will be held this Sunday, 19th May 2019, at the playing field in Sikwi, Castle Bruce.
In a post on its Facebook page, the DLP invites the public to attend, “the Grand Launch of Mrs. Octavia Alfred ‘Teacher Bonnie’, the Dominica Labour Party’s new candidate to serve and represent the residents of the Castle Bruce constituency, on Sunday, May 19th at the Castle Bruce Playing Field.”
Entertainment for the event which is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm, is expected to include performances by Signal Band, First Serenade, Keks Mafia, Reo and Quan.
5 Comments
My lady at your age you getting involved in that.
You should be enjoying your pension and planting seasoning and chives in your kitchen garden.
No Gran, leave that politics thing alone, you don’t need the money and you sure dont need the stress.
Another Cathrine Daniel that there man… smh.
All I would want to say to the pastor and his wife is this :”Nevertheless, God’s solid foundation stands firm, sealed with this inscription: “The Lord knows those who are his,” and, “Everyone who confesses the name of the Lord must turn away from wickedness.” 2 Tim 2:19
I just cannot understand how a person can call themselves a Christian and go on a platform with Roosevelt Skerrit, let alone a to be his candidate. You talk a loss of credibility if not spirituality. Make it worse a pastors wife? AWA that’s a person that carries the name but …Oh Lord. A pastor agrees to let his wife run for Skerrit?
Paul well tell us 1Tim. 6:10 “For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs. For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.
Then this in 1 Tim. 4:2 “These people are hypocrites and liars, and their consciences are dead.”
And this 1 Tim. 4:1 “The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits…”
Teacher Ernie, the UWP incoming Parl Rep, will whip Bonnie very badly, which is what she deserves!
Skerrit will forget about DLP Bonnie totally when he gets in front of the microphone, and launch patriot Linton instead . He did it in Grand Fond, much to the chagrin of key labourites, who actually referred to him as a joker and a mad man!!! Lazy Skerrit will do it again. He (Skerrit) is not a bright guy. Without a script in his lazy hand, it is a shame to listen to him! He (Skerrit) is cornered and cannot extricate himself.
Skerrit can buy!!!!
Skerrit can sell….
Skerrit can spend $$$$$
But Skerrit cannot win Linton!!!
Workersssssssssssssssssssss
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
Oh boy! Here goes the mad monk again.
%, are you taking your medication?