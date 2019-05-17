DLP’s ‘Teacher Bonnie’ to be launched in Castle Bruce

Former high school principal and wife of a pastor, Octavia “Teacher Bonnie” Alfred, will be officially presented this weekend, as the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Castle Bruce Constituency.

The event will be held this Sunday, 19th May 2019, at the playing field in Sikwi, Castle Bruce.

In a post on its Facebook page, the DLP invites the public to attend, “the Grand Launch of Mrs. Octavia Alfred ‘Teacher Bonnie’, the Dominica Labour Party’s new candidate to serve and represent the residents of the Castle Bruce constituency, on Sunday, May 19th at the Castle Bruce Playing Field.”

Entertainment for the event which is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm, is expected to include performances by Signal Band, First Serenade, Keks Mafia, Reo and Quan.