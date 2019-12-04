DMA laments decline in manufacturing; tries to engage young people

The Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) has been engaging young people in the manufacturing sector to better prepare them in sustaining jobs and to help them make beneficial career choices within the manufacturing industry.

This, as the President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), Severin McKenzie, laments the decline in the manufacturing sector since Hurricane Maria.

Mckenzie said at youth symposium on manufacturing held recently, that over the last 27 months, DMA has faced numerous challenges as many manufacturing facilities are still nonoperational or have left the island.

The focus on young people involved in manufacturing is an effort by the DMA to breathe new life in manufacturing.

“Instead of hundreds of students going to the state college and all of them want to be studying psychology or sociology. There are other things you could study and be in fact independent, instead of those things everybody seems to be going after.” McKenzie stated.

He said various jobs such as graphic artists, mechanical engineers, technicians, Information Technology (IT) and marketing specialists are all part of those careers, pointing out that, “when you talk about an expansion of the manufacturing sector, you are looking at a wide range of possibilities for young people.”

The DMA president further stated that the government should seek a more sustainable way of providing better financial assistance to young persons who show an interest in small business development.

“Over the years we have heard the government making so many announcements about finances that they are giving to small business and if they were to do an analysis as to how much money that have actually invested in people doing very small businesses, you realize a lot of it is just wasted,” he stated.

McKenzie suggested that more effort, resources and energy should be directed towards the building of more factories that make specific products so persons with the passion could work together as a team and become investors of that same product which will eventually grow.

He said this strategy would be much more beneficial than persons working on their own.

“Igniting the wheels of production” was DMA’s theme for the youth symposium.