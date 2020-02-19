DMA official sees potential for manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in Dominica

Executive Member of the Dominica Manufacturer’s Association (DMA), Dr. Gail Defoe, has highlighted the need for consideration to be given to the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in Dominica in light of the significant challenge that viruses and bacteria now present to the world.

“The single biggest challenge in the world and our future would be viruses and bacteria,” Dr. Defoe said at DMA-organized press conference on Tuesday. “We have diseases far worse than the coronavirus…”

“What does that mean to manufacturers? And what does that mean for our countries?” Defoe asked about the coronavirus, which, over the past two and a half months, has killed hundreds of people, particularly in China, the country where the virus is reported to have originated.

According to the latest reports, some 75,303 people have been infected, 2012 have died and 15,126 have recovered.

Dr. Defoe explained that at present, Japan’s economy is said to be going into a recession because all the tourists from America are no longer going to Japan.

“How do we as a small island state ensure that within our economy we have the resources to combat these disorders and diseases?” Defoe asked. “We can do that through research and through manufacturing.”

She continued, “So as we think about manufacturing we have to broaden our thinking on not only being able to manufacture sweets and candies but especially pharmaceuticals, which we are rich in.”