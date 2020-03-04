DMA reiterates its commitment to develop manufacturing in Dominica

Since the re-establishment of the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) in 2010, it has embarked on a mission to help alleviate the plight of manufactures, increase the quantity and improve the quality of products on the local market.

This is according to DMA Secretary, Naomi Bannis Sampson, who said that over the last seven years, the association participated in many local, regional and international exhibitions.

She said DMA opened the Buy Dominica Supercenter where which supplied over two hundred and forty different types of products, however, the center was closed after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The association has also assisted students of the Portsmouth Secondary School to participate in competitions and established the “Make Something to Sell Competition” in collaboration with Junior Achievers and the National Development Foundation of Dominica.

“We were able to successfully negotiate a two percent loan facility for manufactures currently available at the aid bank,” she added.

Sampson noted that the top three concerns of manufacturers in Dominica are finance and investments, factory space or expansion and the consistent supply and quality of raw materials.

The association hopes to close the information gap between manufacturers and stakeholders, accelerate processes for manufactures who are export-ready, facilitate the return of production of those that are challenged and encourage new players to the sector.

It further intends to launch the “make something to sell competition” to harness the creativity and innovation of secondary school students.

Sampson added that works are also being done to reopen the by Dominica Supercenter and plans for an exposition in the last quarter of 2020.