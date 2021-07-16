DOC President predicts successful Olympic Games despite COVID-19

President of the Dominica Olympic Committee Billy Doctrove is confident in the measures put in place by the Japanese authorities and feels the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be a success despite the challenges posted by Covid-19.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will get underway on the 23rd of July.

Dominica will compete in the sport of Athletics, with 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ms. Thea Lafond in the discipline of Triple Jump.

Ms. Lafond will be joined by Mr. Dennick Luke who will represent Dominica in the 800 meter event.

In the audio clips below, the DOC President highlighted the the Covid-19 protocols in place for Japan, and the issue of no spectators at the games.

https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Billy-Doctrove-general-remarks-on-Olympic-Games.mp3 https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Billy-Doctrove-on-logistics-for-Covid-19.mp3 https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Billy-Doctrove-on-no-specators.mp3

About the Dominica Delegation:

The Dominica team will be led by Chef de Mission and Covid Liaison Officer Mr. Woody Lawrence, it includes coach Aaron Gadson, physiotherapist Kala Flagg,

Mr. Billy Doctrove, President of the Dominica Olympic Committee, Mr. Brendan Williams, the current Athlete Representative and Acting Secretary general, and Press Attaché, Garvin Richards.

The Olympic Games will commence with an Opening Ceremony on July 23 and officially end on August 8th 2021. Both athletes are expected to compete in the first round of their events on July 31st and more details will be provided in due course as to how the general public can view their performances.