DOC President predicts successful Olympic Games despite COVID-19

President of the Dominica Olympic Committee Billy Doctrove is confident in the measures put in place by the Japanese authorities and feels the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be a success despite the challenges posted by Covid-19.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will get underway on the 23rd of July.
Dominica will compete in the sport of Athletics, with 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ms. Thea Lafond in the discipline of Triple Jump.
Ms. Lafond will be joined by Mr. Dennick Luke who will represent Dominica in the 800 meter event.
In the audio clips below, the DOC President highlighted the the Covid-19 protocols in place for Japan, and the issue of no spectators at the games.
About the Dominica Delegation:
The Dominica team will be led by Chef de Mission and Covid Liaison Officer Mr. Woody Lawrence, it includes coach Aaron Gadson, physiotherapist Kala Flagg,
Mr. Billy Doctrove, President of the Dominica Olympic Committee, Mr. Brendan Williams, the current Athlete Representative and Acting Secretary general, and Press Attaché, Garvin Richards.
The Olympic Games will commence with an Opening Ceremony on July 23 and officially end on August 8th 2021. Both athletes are expected to compete in the first round of their events on July 31st and more details will be provided in due course as to how the general public can view their performances.
Mr Doctrove we all know that the games will proceed…My problem with the Olympic Committee that you head, is that i cannot see how this committe is better than the one you succeeded.. The public hardly hears about you all..Why the long hibernation?
Introduce more sporting activities to the youths
Interact more with the public.Is there a PRO?
See to it at least ONE synthetic track is built..We are last Kar Kar Rat in this respect! I look at track and field in Jamaica on a daily basis. Those tracks are in almost all parishes.
Show you all disgust when what passes as a government encroach on our playing fields with buildings.This is too widespread.
Its really a crying shame that a country with so much sporting potential does not have a resident Dominican at the games.
Having said this, i can only wish the two participants well.
Yes the games will go on as planned. Noone expects them not to. What i want to know is what your committe is doing for sports in dominica? How have you lobbied for better facilities and equipment? What programs have you developed and EXECUTED to develop and showcase sports in Dominica? You were a successful cricketer in your days 20-30 years ago), but i doubt you can even run anymore.
To the ministry of sports, same questions go to you. And dont say the stadium forecourt. that was Skerrit and Melissa. What is the MINISTRY doing?