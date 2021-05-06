DOC’s Fenella Wenham appointed to PanAm Women in Sports Commission

Secretary General of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC), Fenella Wenham, has been appointed as a member of the Women in Sports Commission of Pan Am Sports.

Pan Am Sports is the organization that is responsible for all the Olympic Committees from North America, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.

“My appointment on the Pan Am Women in Sport Commission gives me an opportunity to contribute to the development of women and girls in sports,” Wenham said.

She said her appointment is significant as it is part of a recent trend to include the Caribbean in the commission which has hitherto been been dominated by the Spanish speaking members and more so, Wenham said as her representation of a small member island also comes on the heels of the appointment of Mr. Brendan Williams to the Commonwealth Games athletes’ commission.

Wenham said the work of the commission is focused on offering women tools for sports management, technical training, professional development and preparation for leadership.

“These are similar to the holistic approach that has been adopted by the Dominica Olympic Committee in the development of our women and girls in sports as they prepare to represent our country at various levels on the regional and international stage,” she stated.

According to the PanAm Sports Commission appointee, her the program has been recognized by both regional and international counterparts, “hence my appointment will allow me to share ideas, cultural innuendos and varied perspectives from this part of the region with the other distinguished members, while I gain knowledge to strengthen our programs and systems.”

She mentioned that Dominica’s “own Thea Lafond has already qualified to participate at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer which we would want to use as an impetus for our young female athletes.”

She indicated that

Wenham says she looks forward to serving on this prestigious commission which she said will enhance her leadership competences and the intention is to develop the program around her where she can share her knowledge and experiences.

Meantime, President of the DOC Billy Doctrove said, through a statement, that Wenham’s appointment is in fact, a major one.

“From since she took up the appointment of the position of secretary general, she has done a fantastic job and we have all the confidence that she will also be a total success in that position,” he stated.

He added that the appointment shows the respect and high regard Dominica’s Olympic colleagues both regionally and internationally have for the management, governance and the financial accountability of the Dominica Olympic Committee.

“We want to thank all our affiliates for supporting us and giving us the opportunity for making a change that was necessary,” Doctrove said. “We want to thank Pan Am Sports for having that kind of confidence in our members and our organization and we want to wish Miss Wenham all the best and we will continue to give her all the support that is necessary for her continue to be a success as the Secretary General and also in her new position.”